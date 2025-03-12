The Chase star Shaun Wallace's honest three-word reaction to beating celebs playing for charity

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has shared his honest reaction to beating celebrities competing on special episodes of Beat the Chasers, which sees famous faces go up against the chasers in a bid to win huge sums of money for their chosen charity.

In a new interview, the professional quizzer, known as 'The Dark Destroyer' on the show, said that he doesn't feel bad about stopping a celebrity from winning the cash prize.

Shaun Wallace joined The Chase in 2009

While Darragh Ennis – aka The Menance – told The Mirror that he "feels bad" because "a lot of the time you're doing this for really good charities", Shaun added: "And I don't [feel bad]!"

Darragh continued: "I only feel bad afterwards. I'm still desperately trying to win and when I do I go, 'Yay this is great' and then I feel a bit bad."

© ITV Shaun says he doesn't feel bad beating the celebrities

Shaun went on to reveal that he always speaks to the contestants after the show, whether they've won or lost. "Prior to Covid, I was the only Chaser to go and see the contestants, whether they win or lose, I would commiserate if they lost and congratulate if they won," explained the lawyer.

"I remember I caught one with about a second to go and they had £100,000 in the pot. But they came here with nothing and they left with nothing," he added.

WATCH: Darragh Ennis Opens Up About Taking A Break From The Chase

The losing celebrities don't walk away empty-handed, however, as they are given £1,000 for their chosen charities.

Shaun has been a regular face on The Chase since 2009, while Darragh joined the line-up in 2020, having competed on the show as a contestant in 2017. The pair appear alongside Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan, while Bradley Walsh hosts the programme.

For those unfamiliar with Beat the Chasers, a spin-off from The Chase, it sees contestants from across the UK take on the Chasers for a chance to win a huge cash prize.

© ITV Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace make up the Sensational Six

Each player has the opportunity to bank £5,000 in the cash builder, before choosing whether they want to go up against one, two, three, four, five or all six Chasers for a chance to win up to £100,000.

Questions are flipped between the player and the Chasers, and if the contestant gets a question wrong, the clock starts to run down. Whoever runs out of time first loses the game.

The Chase airs on weekdays on ITV at 5pm.