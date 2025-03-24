Antiques Roadshow viewers baffled after incredible item is 'seriously undervalued'

Viewers who tuned into Antiques Roadshow on Sunday night were "baffled" by the valuation of one of the incredible items brought to Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff.

Host Fiona Bruce and the team of experts examined an array of amazing treasures, including a Welsh rugby shirt and a collection of medals dating back to the Napoleonic War.

© BBC Mark Hill examined a collection of unpublished photos from one of The Rolling Stones' early concerts

But it was the first item of the episode that sparked a reaction from fans, who felt a collection of unpublished photos documenting one of The Rolling Stones' first concerts was "seriously undervalued".

Art expert Mark Hill spoke to a contributor who sold 2,000 tickets for one of The Rolling Stones' early gigs in Morecambe in 1963.

"People didn't know who they were," explained the guest, who brought along a poster advertising the concert, as well as a series of unpublished photos from the show that he had taken himself.

© BBC The item was valued at £2000

"Another thing about them, when they came to Morecambe, people really didn't know how to dance to that kind of music," he continued. "People just sat on the stage watching them because they weren't doing the Waltz or the Quickstep to their music."

After establishing that the guest was still in possession of the negatives and therefore the copyright, Mark valued the candid photos at £2,000 or more.

Viewers watching at home were surprised that the valuation wasn't higher. One person wrote on social media: "So £1500 for a book for the Hughes family but only £2000 for memorabilia about one of the biggest and best bands in creation. Baffling," while another penned: "@BBC_ARoadshow #antiquesroadshow those never seen before early photos of the Rolling Stones were seriously undervalued in my opinion. £2000 for the negatives!"

© BBC The photos were taken at a concert in 1963

A third fan remarked: "£2000 really!?"

For those unfamiliar with the format of Antiques Roadshow, it sees host Fiona travel up and down the country with specialists from leading auction houses and independent dealers, who offer free appraisals of antiques and collectables brought in by local people.

Through their examination, the experts often reveal the fascinating history behind the items, which range from family heirlooms to car boot sale finds.

The series has aired on the BBC since 1979, with Angela Rippon and Michael Aspel among the previous hosts. Fiona has presented the programme since 2008.

Antiques Roadshow airs on Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer at 7pm.