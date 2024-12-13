Paul Martin’s ‘Flog It’ love story: His young wife and lookalike kids

Paul Martin has been a fixture on British television for over two decades, presenting beloved shows such as Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip, and Trust Me I'm a Dealer. Known for his charm and encyclopaedic knowledge of antiques, Paul's career has taken him from auction rooms to living rooms across the UK.

But behind the cameras, Paul enjoys a quieter life with his family in Wiltshire. The 65-year-old presenter has a deep love for his wife, Charlotte, and their two children, Dylan and Meredith.

How did Paul meet his wife?

© BBC Paul Martin filming Antiques Road Trip

Paul married Charlotte Godfrey in 2007 after the pair met while working on Flog It!. Charlotte was a production coordinator on the show, and the couple quickly formed a bond.

Charlotte, who is 20 years younger than Paul, later worked with Sir David Attenborough, further cementing her impressive career in television.

Speaking fondly of his wife, Paul said in an interview with The Daily Mirror: "She was a production coordinator and went on to work with Sir David Attenborough. She is into budgets, and I spend all the money on antiques! She is TV-minded, and my kids love it."

Life in the countryside

© Getty Flog It presenter Paul Martin during a photo shoot at his home, Dormer Cottage, in Wiltshire

Paul and Charlotte live in Seend, Wiltshire, in an 1830s-period property surrounded by 30 acres of lush land. Their home even boasts its own arboretum, to which the married couple have already added another 600 trees, which is a testament to Paul's love for nature and history.

The rural setting offers the family a peaceful retreat, and Paul enjoys renovating the home while he's not filming. "We're living in it as we renovate, so it does take longer," Paul revealed in an interview with The Scotsman.

He continued: "The cottage was stuck in the 1940s and 1950s when we bought it. All the walls were yellow, and the skirtings and architraves were gloss black. The pipework and wiring was on the surface, and the windows were metal and incredibly draughty. There was also no heating and no insulation, but we really bought it for the outside space."

Paul went on to add that they have put a lot of work into making their smallholding a proper home, saying: “This is really an outdoor home, and it comes into its own in the summer."

He also admitted that they've spent a lot of money on their home and have five horses on the property. "We’ve spent a lot of money having a barn built, stabling for five horses, an all-year-round ménage, a car park, paddock and a new driveway. We’re pretty much outside all day until it gets dark," Paul revealed.

Paul's lookalike children

© Paul Martin Paul Martin with his wife and two children

Paul is the proud dad of two children, Dylan, 16, and Meredith, 13. The presenter often talks about his hope that his children will inherit his passion for antiques. Dylan is the spitting image of his father.

Speaking to the Irish News, Paul revealed: "I buy [antiques] because of their wonderful history of craftmanship, or as a document of social history, which has got a real identity and tells a story of that area. We are giving it a new lease of life by loving it and making it survive for another century. And hopefully, my kids will love it and pass it on to their kids."

Paul's journey into antiques

© Getty Paul Martin with his antiques

Before his television career, Paul worked as a furniture maker and conservator, specialising in 18th- and 19th-century pieces. He studied art and woodwork at Falmouth College of Arts and later managed an antiques shop.

Paul's love for craftsmanship and storytelling eventually led him to the BBC. His big break came in 2002 when he began hosting Flog It!, a show that would run for 17 years.

A love for music

© Getty Paul Martin surrounded by antique furniture and his dog

In addition to his passion for antiques, Paul is a skilled musician. He played drums for several bands, including Juice on the Loose, before transitioning to television.

Music remains an important part of Paul's life, and he has said that the rhythm and creativity of music influence his approach to antiques and presenting.

Balancing fame and family

© Getty Paul Martin at his home, Dormer Cottage, in Wiltshire

Despite his success, Paul is committed to keeping his family life grounded. He credits Charlotte with being the organiser of the family, balancing his more creative nature.

The family enjoys a simple yet fulfilling life in Wiltshire, with Paul often spending his free time on nature walks or exploring antiques markets.