Netflix quietly drops 'unbelievable' thriller which viewers are calling a 'masterpiece'

Netflix quietly added the BBC's 2017 thriller The Replacement to its roster of TV series – and viewers are calling the "unbelievable" hidden gem series a "masterpiece".

Starring Morven Christie (The Bay) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), the psychological thriller follows successful architect Ellen Rooney (Christie), who is expecting her first child. As she goes off on maternity leave, her firm decides to bring in Paula (McClure), an architect who is looking to return to work after taking time out of her career to raise her daughter. But things take a dark turn when Ellen begins to fear that Paula is taking over her life, both professionally and personally.

WATCH: The trailer for The Replacement

The series, which also stars Dougray Scott, Richard Rankin, Neve McIntosh and Navin Chowdhry, boasts an impressive 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised by Netflix viewers who are only just discovering the show.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "The Replacement is an unbelievable watch on Netflix," while another called the show "a true masterpiece", adding: "This British thriller masterfully weaves together themes of jealousy, revenge, ambition, and even ethical dilemmas in the workplace. Set against the backdrop of maternity leave and career transitions, it explores how easily trust can unravel when personal and professional boundaries blur. A brilliant example of British drama at its finest — gripping, intelligent, and emotionally charged."

© BBC Vicky McClure and Morven Christie star in The Replacement

A third viewer remarked: "The Replacement on Netflix. A random find and an excellent watch," while another praised Vicky's performance, writing: "@Vicky_McClure just watching #thereplacement truly excellent performance. You are chilling in it!"

For those yet to tune into the show, which is written and directed by Joe Ahearne, it follows Ellen, who unexpectedly falls pregnant after landing a major contract for her architects' practice. She hopes to be away for a short period and hires a replacement Paula, who is the same age as Ellen but has a ten-year-old daughter and took a big chunk of her career out to raise her child full-time.

© Mike Marsland Vicky stars in the BBC thriller

While Paula initially seems like the perfect hire, Ellen soon begins to worry that she has a hidden agenda. when she refuses to believe Ellen when she says she plans to return to work in a couple of months.

The BBC synopsis continues: "Paula refuses to believe Ellen when she says she plans to return in a couple of months. She's confident Ellen will change her mind when she falls in love with her baby. Ellen thinks that maybe Paula doesn't want her back. Ever.

© ITV Morven Christie is known for her roles in Payback and The Bay

"Ellen becomes increasingly disturbed by Paula's subtle manipulations at the office. She sees Paula ingratiate herself with bosses and clients, and move in on her friends. Ellen begins to see her less as a support and more as a rival. But no one else sees the Paula Ellen sees. They see a lovely bright decent woman doing her best to cover for Ellen. They all think Ellen is being paranoid, even her own husband doubts her state of mind. She is after all pregnant.

"Only Ellen can see that Paula seems more obsessed about the pregnancy than she is. And the more she voices her fears, the more she alienates everyone around her. When a terrible accident strikes the firm, Ellen cannot accept the police verdict and pursues the person she believes responsible."

The Replacement is available to stream on Netflix.