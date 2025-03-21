Adolescence star 'messed up' crucial Netflix moment: 'I was in bits'

Ashley Walters has opened up about a behind-the-scenes blunder while filming Adolescence, admitting he was "in bits" after messing up a take in Netflix's gripping one-shot drama.

Co-created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, the gripping show sees schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) accused of murdering fellow pupil, Katie.

Speaking on Capital Xtra Breakfast this week, Missing You actor Ashley - who plays DI Bascombe - revealed that during episode two, he accidentally called another actor by their real name instead of their character's name - right at the climax of a pivotal scene.

"In episode two, I chase a kid at the end, and I used his name when calling my son instead of my son's character's name right at the end," Ashley explained.

The mistake left him devastated, fearing he had ruined an otherwise perfect take. "Philip Barantini, the director, came up to me after because I was in bits, bro. You know when you've dropped the ball? It's like you're dropping a ball for everyone," he said.

Admitting he was left almost in tears, Ashley added: "Because it was such a good take, and [Philip] tried to make me feel better, saying, 'Maybe the character is so discombobulated…'" Determined to get it right, he insisted: "Phil, let's just go again. Let's go again."

Ashley also recently revealed that he joined a real-life police raid in Liverpool to prepare for his role.

Speaking to Metro, he shared: "I went on a raid with the police in Liverpool. They arranged a trip for me. Phil [director] came, and we literally went on a raid."

Unlike in Adolescence, where officers forcefully batter down the door of Jamie's family home, the reality was quite different.

"The man they were apprehending actually opened the door for them," Ashley recalled. "I kind of stayed back, because obviously, I was thinking, I shouldn’t be allowed to go inside. And the police were like, 'No, come in with us.'"

During the first few days of its release on Netflix, Adolescence racked up an impressive 24.3 million views.

The four-part drama has already earned critical praise and a number of celebrity fans. The series took months of preparation and rehearsals so that all of the filming could be done in one continuous shot.