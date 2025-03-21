The controversial Netflix horror thriller that's been 'banned' in the United States

Netflix horror thriller The Hunt, which sparked outrage and was effectively banned in the United States after criticism from former President Donald Trump, is now available for viewers in the UK.

Directed by Craig Zobel, the controversial 2020 film caused widespread backlash due to its politically charged premise involving liberal elites hunting Trump-supporting conservatives for sport.

A divisive plotline

© Blumhouse The Hunt is streaming on Netflix in the UK

The Hunt follows twelve strangers who awaken in a remote woodland clearing, with no idea how they arrived there. It soon emerges that they're being hunted by wealthy liberal elites as part of a twisted game.

However, things don't go as planned when Crystal, played by Glow actress Betty Gilpin, decides to fight back and turn the tables on her pursuers. The official synopsis explains: "In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is derailed when Crystal becomes the predator rather than prey."

Political backlash

© Netflix The Hunt is a great watch on Netflix

The film drew intense criticism upon its initial marketing release, particularly from Donald Trump himself. Trump openly condemned The Hunt, accusing Hollywood filmmakers of intentionally inciting division and violence.

In a social media outburst, Trump declared: "Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They create their own violence, then try to blame others. They are very bad for our Country!"

Director responds

© Blumhouse Hilary Swank in The Hunt

Craig later addressed the criticism, admitting that he struggled with the political firestorm the film created. He insisted that provoking US politicians was never his intention.

Craig explained: "Angering US politicians wasn't the goal. The film aimed to highlight how quickly people rush to assumptions about others just because they're perceived as being on 'the other team.'"

Originally, The Hunt was set to hit cinemas in September 2019. However, its release was delayed after tragic mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Due to intense backlash and political controversy, the film eventually premiered six months later in March 2020, only to face continued criticism from conservative politicians and media outlets.

All-star cast

© Blumhouse Emma Roberts in The Hunt, now on Netflix

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee from My Name is Earl, comedian and actor Ike Barinholtz from Bad Neighbours, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton.

Despite the controversy, the film has been praised by some viewers for its satirical take on modern political divisions.

One Netflix viewer described the film as "bold, hilarious, and incredibly sharp," while another called it "the most daring political satire in years."

The Hunt is now streaming on Netflix UK.