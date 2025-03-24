Netflix viewers 'can't fathom the trauma' in 'terrifying' hit new documentary

Netflix viewers have taken to social media in droves to discuss the streaming platform's new documentary movie The Twister: Caught in the Storm, which follows the terrifying and devastating experiences of a group of students trapped in a nightmare during their graduation day in Joplin back in 2011.

The synopsis for the documentary reads: "It is May 22, 2011—graduation day in Joplin, Missouri. As the Class of 2011 collect their diplomas, their hometown is hit by a rare EF-5 monster tornado. Believing it could be the end of the world, a group of young people find themselves in the eye of the storm.

WATCH: The Twister: Caught in the Storm trailer

"In the fierce 200 mph winds of the twister, they discover the power of their resilience as they fight for survival—each forever changed by their experience that day. The film features some never-before-seen footage filmed by the people in Joplin."

The tornado had terrifying 200 mph winds and was a catastrophic event for Joplin, which its community overcame and rebuilt. The new film includes real-life footage, taking the viewer into the eye of the storm.

Will you be watching?

Taking to X to discuss the movie, one person posted: "Steven was in the eye of a [expletive] tornado & survived! Jesus, I can't fathom the trauma. What he said at the end is what everyone needs to hear—we need to respect our environment & protect it."

Another person added: "#TheTwister on @Netflix was really good and more emotional than I thought it’d be. I guess I never thought you could get caught in one and survive."

The Twister has been a big hit with viewers

A third person wrote: "Wowza, the new documentary on Netflix about the Joplin, MO tornado gave me massive anxiety. I cannot freaking imagine having to experience that #TheTwister."

The 2011 tornado in Joplin was devastating

Others were full of praise over the real-life footage of being caught in such a violent storm, with one posting: "The Twister on Netflix is an unreal documentary/movie. 10/10. Recommend to everyone. Footage and stories made me feel like I lived through it," while another wrote: "Omg y’all, if y’all like docs with live footage and are into natural disasters, run and go watch #TheTwister on @Netflix! It was soo good!"