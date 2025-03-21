Netflix hit Adolesence's £230k home is unrecognisable in real life

Everyone is talking about the new Netflix British crime drama Adolescence, from what the 43 emojis mean to the haunting hidden details.

But more new details have been revealed about the home featured in the Stephen Graham-fronted series. Schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering fellow pupil Katie, lives with his parents and sister at a detached 1960s property.

It features heavily in the one-shot drama, starting with the police knocking down the front door to arrest the suspect. Fans get to see several rooms inside the £230,000 three-bedroom home, but the real-life property looks totally different inside, the owners revealed.

© Netflix The Netflix crew changed almost the entire interior of the home

Bethany Fletcher and partner Dylan Naylor revealed how they were approached by producers who asked to use their home in South Kirkby, Pontefract, Yorkshire for three months of filming in 2024 – and several details were totally changed, including the front door and even the wallpaper.

The couple, who live with their two young children Theo and Louis, admitted to the MailOnline that the kitchen table was the only item seen on the show that belonged to them.

Stephen Graham said he "loved" the home where they filmed the drama

"Everything was replaced. All the furniture was changed, the walls were wallpapered over," Dylan explained before revealing the attention to detail in the props.

© Netflix Even the wallpapers were changed in the Yorkshire home

"I'm talking absolutely everything, the pots and pans and knives and forks. They even changed the garage door, took out the front garden fences, and added a plastic grey cover to our front door."

This meant that there was confusion about what belonged to them and what was a prop! When they returned home, Dylan said the Netflix team had accidentally removed one of his childhood photos, assuming it was one of schoolboy Jamie.

© Netflix The couple left with the bed from the Netflix series

Meanwhile, they left behind Jamie's bed – which was originally Bethany's brother's bedroom in real life, and has now become her son's room – and the living room lamps and the curtains.

They described the experience as "surreal," especially when it came to welcoming famous actor Stephen, who plays father Eddie Miller, into their home. Recalling their first interaction with the Biuling Point actor, Dylan and Bethany said Stephen "loved" the staircase and the natural light in the property.