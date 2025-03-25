Netflix viewers have just weeks to binge 'must-see' crime thriller hailed as 'drama at its best'  

Netflix users have just weeks to watch the gripping thriller series The Missing, which viewers have hailed as a "must-see" and "BBC drama at its best".

The two-season show, penned by Harry and Jack Williams, is leaving Netflix next month, with 12 April marking the final day to watch the series.

First broadcast back in 2014, the drama starred James Nesbitt and Frances O'Connor as Tony and Emily Hughes, whose five-year-old son Oliver goes missing on a family holiday to France. As France's finest detective Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) leads the manhunt, Tony and Emily find themselves in a media maelstrom. Fast forward eight years and the couple has split, Oliver is still missing and Tony can't move on.

The synopsis continues: "After years of searching, Tony is given new hope when a shred of evidence emerges. This reignites the interest of Julien Baptiste, the lead French detective at the time of the disappearance, who returns to Chalons Du Bois to try and finally get to the bottom of what happened to Oliver Hughes."

© Channel/Courtesy/Shutterstock James Nesbitt stars in series one of The Missing

The first season, which was met with rave reviews, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and earned a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, was followed by a second outing in 2016.

Season two sees the return of Detective Baptiste while introducing a new cast led by Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey as Gemma and Sam, whose daughter Alice went missing in 2003. 11 years later, a young British woman stumbles through the streets of her German hometown and collapses. Her name is Alice Webster.

© BBC Tcheky Karyo plays Baptiste

The synopsis continues: "Told in dual timelines, flitting between 2014 and the present day, we follow Alice's family as they are thrown back into a turmoil that threatens to tear them apart at the seams.

"When French missing persons detective Julien Baptiste races across Europe to pursue a 12-year-old case that he never let die, we begin to explore the murky morality and emotional complexity of what happens when the missing child you've been longing to return actually comes back."

The second season boasts a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was met with high praise from viewers.

© BBC Keeley Hawes stars in series two

One person wrote on social media: "What a brilliant series this was, definitely the best thriller series on television ever," while another added: "I think #themissing (season 2) must be one of the best crime series ever made. Incredibly good."

The Missing is available to stream on Netflix and BBC iPlayer in the UK.