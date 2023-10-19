7 Stephen Graham dramas that are an absolute must watch

You know you're in safe hands when you settle down on the sofa to watch a new Stephen Graham drama! The incredible actor has become a household name over the years thanks to his penchant for powerful and gripping projects that leave us on the edge of our seats. From true-crime drama to his latest outing in the time-bending Bodies, check out our top picks of the ones that are most definitely worth the watch here…

Bodies

© Netflix Stephen Graham as Julien in Bodies

In this time travelling Netflix drama, Stephen plays a man who appears throughout time, simultaneously as the leader of a dystopian new government, and as a wealthy man in Victorian times - so who is the real Julien? This show will keep you binge-watching and guessing until the gripping finale - and we're more than a little obsessed! Roll on season two!

Boiling Point

In this intense kitchen drama, Stephen plays Andy, the once head chef of a busy kitchen who, in the miniseries, is struggling to cope with the events of the movie version - and is now at home, in a depressive state while trying to rediscover himself. Fans have been loving the drama - and we would definitely recommend.

Time

Released in 2021, this gritty three-part prison drama saw Stephen team up with another acting heavyweight, Sean Bean, as well as his wife, Hannah Walters. The drama followed an overworked and underpaid prison guard who soon finds himself cutting corners and making deals with inmates to protect his recently incarcerated son, as well as another inmate who is also fighting for survival.

The Virtues

The Virtues, which saw the actor reunite with This is England director Shane Meadows is probably one of the most emotionally powerful performances from Stephen. In the four-parter, he plays a man who returns to his home of Ireland to confront the demons of his past.

Help

Inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, which had a devastating effect on care homes across the UK and beyond, Help saw the actor play a patient with early-onset Alzheimer's who is cared for by a diligent care home nurse, played by Jodie Comer. Both stars garnered praise for their performance in the one-off drama, with many calling it powerful television.

Line of Duty

Stephen Graham's series of Line of Duty is thought by many (ourselves included) as the very best - and it's not hard to see why! In it, he played an undercover officer gone rogue by the name of DS John Corbett and left us constantly guessing which side he was really on, right up until the very end.

The Walk In

This series tells the real-life story of a man who finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a Neo-Nazi's plan to kill an MP. Stephen takes on the lead role of Matthew Collins, a journalist who works for the anti-racism group Hope not Hate. As the official synopsis from ITV reads, The Walk-In "is a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone's view of the world be fundamentally changed?"