Hit police drama with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and Stephen King's 'favourite show' available on Netflix

Looking for your next TV binge? Netflix has got you covered. The BBC's hit police sci-fi drama, Life on Mars, which has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 per cent and happens to be one of prolific crime writer Stephen King's "favourite shows of all time", is available to stream on the platform.

The two-season series stars John Simm as a driven young detective, Sam Tyler, who after a near-fatal car accident finds himself transported from 21st-century Manchester to 1973. Has he gone back in time? Is he in a coma? Or has he lost his mind?

© PA Images via Getty Images John Simm and Philip Glenister star in Life on Mars

The synopsis continues: "What follows is Sam's 21st-century account of 1970s life, where he feels like a fish out of water. He must come to terms with an unfamiliar environment and an archaic CID unit. There, using his modern know-how, he becomes integral to the unit."

Philip Glenister, Liz White and Dean Andrews also star in the show.

Back in 2020, author Stephen King hailed the series as "one of his favourite shows of all time" on Twitter, now X, adding: "The kind you go to when you're feeling sad".

After seeing Stephen's post, leading star John reacted to the writer's high praise. "This was brought to my attention," John wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Stephen's post. "Now, this guy has been a hero of mine since I was 13 years old. The fact that he knows who I am is mad enough, but knowing that he likes my work... well, that just makes me very happy indeed."

It's safe to say fans have been loving the series since it arrived on Netflix last April. Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "If you haven't already, watch Life on Mars. It's on Netflix atm. One of the best series of all time," while another added: "Rewatching #lifeonmars on Netflix. It has one of the best first episodes of any series I've ever seen. If you've never seen it, you have a treat in store."

WATCH: John Simm stars in ITV's detective drama Grace - have you seen it?

A third fan encouraged others to tune in, writing: "I really hope a whole new generation of viewers is watching #LifeOnMars on Netflix and enjoying the brilliant writing, superb acting and general awesomeness of the show. One of the best things ever seen on the telly."

The hit series aired on the BBC from 2006 to 2007 and was followed by a spin-off sequel, Ashes to Ashes, which starred Keeley Hawes as Alex Drake, a Met Police police officer who is shot in 2008 and wakes up in 1981.

Keeley Hawes stars in Ashes to Ashes

Life on Mars is available to stream on Netflix.