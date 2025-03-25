BBC reveals 'sexy' new spy thriller - and it sounds seriously good

BBC has announced a new series about the Cold War - and we already can't wait! The show, Honey, which has been described as "tender and flirty" is written by the creator of Disney+'s hit show Extraordinary, and follows the world of deep undercover spies in in 1980s East Berlin.

So what can we expect from the six-part series? The synopsis reads: "East Berlin, 1982. Marta, 24, is a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi.

Emma Moran also created Disney+ show Extraordinary

"Finding herself caught between Friedrich and the reckless, arrogant (and incredibly attractive…) CIA operative Aaron Neeland, she is blind-sided by desire in this Cold War menage-a-trois. The risk of being garrotted or incarcerated is nothing compared to the horrifying ordeal of falling in love. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable and bearing your heart and soul? She'd rather have her fingernails ripped off."

Speaking about the show, Emma said: "I’m excited to dig into the sexy madness of our version of Cold War East Berlin. Romantic comedy plus espionage is a dream combination for me."

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle added: "Set against the stark brutalism of East Germany, the characters and storylines in Honey are smart, violent and highly sexually charged. Emma’s scripts are characteristically take-no-prisoners witty, sophisticated and pacy while quietly and desperately romantic." Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, continued: "Honey is a smart, playful and irresistible tale of an MI6 agent drawn into a deadly and dysfunctional love triangle."

Honey isn't the only new show for BBC, as they also recently announced What It Feels Like For A Girl, which features stars of Happy Valley, Bridgerton, and Adolescence.

© Hera Pictures/BBC/Enda Bowe Laquarn Lewis as Lady Die & Hannah Jones as Sasha & Ellis Howard as Byron & Alex Thomas-Smith as Sticky Nikki & Adam Ali as Dirty Damian in What It Feels Like For A Girl

The eight-part series is inspired by the acclaimed memoir, and has been described as a "Y2K spin on a coming-of-age drama". A series of radio dramas for BBC Radio 4 have also been confirmed starring Jack Lowden, Cate Blanchett and Kim Cattrall - so we have plenty of new entertainment coming our way!