Line of Duty creator  and Cate Blanchett announced in new BBC drama line-up - and the shows sound amazing

If you're looking for your next favourite drama, we've got you covered! The BBC has revealed that Cate Blanchett is set to star in a new audio drama for BBC Radio 4, and it sounds incredible.

The Lord of the Rings actress will perform a 90-minute adaptation of the play The Fever, which follows an unnamed woman who falls ill and feverish questions privilege, poverty and ethics while traveling through a war-torn country.

WATCH: In the meantime, check out BC’s new Agatha Christie drama, Towards Zero

Speaking about the upcoming project, Alison Hindell, BBC Radio 4’s Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction, said: "As the biggest commissioner of original audio drama, the BBC continues to invest in the future of the genre.

"When John Tiffany approached us with Cate’s idea of recording The Fever, I knew listeners would love this brilliant example of powerful longform drama."

© Getty Cate Blanchett attends the press night performance of "The Seagull" at The Barbican Theatre

This is just one of the BBC's upcoming several radio shows with major stars, with Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden also set to narrate a five-part series follows Bonnie Prince Charlie, while Kim Cattrall, Ed Harris and Johnny Flynn return for Central Intelligence season two, which follows the true insider story of the CIA from the perspective of Eloise Page, "one of the agency’s most powerful women".

© Jamie McCarthy Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Finally, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio's first Radio 4 drama Discretion, follows a diplomat, played by Sinead Keenan, who becomes "entangled in a deadly conspiracy in Eastern Europe". We don't know about you, but we couldn't be more excited to see what these shows are all about!

© Apple TV+ Jack Lowden in Slow Horses

We won't have too long to wait, as Discretion will be out on 11 April, and The Fever will be released on 19 April. Pretender Prince and Central Intelligence will be released on 16 May and 20 June respectively.