The BBC has announced the impressive cast of its upcoming drama, What It Feels Like For A Girl, which features stars of Happy Valley, Bridgerton, Adolescence and more.

The eight-part series is inspired by the acclaimed memoir of the same name by award-winning writer and journalist Paris Lees and is described as a "Y2K spin on a coming-of-age drama".

The series, which is produced by Hera Pictures (Mary & George, Temple, Hamnet), promises to be a "raw, heartbreaking and hilarious" exploration of "escape, self-discovery and self-destruction".

Ellis Howard (Catherine the Great, Red Rose) leads the cast as teenager Byron, who is desperate to get away from the small working-class town that hasn't been the same since the coal mine shut down in the 1980s.

© Hera Pictures/BBC Laura Haddock as Lisa and Ellis Howard as Byron

Ellis stars alongside Hannah Walters (A Thousand Blows, Adolescence), Laura Haddock (The Recruit, The Capture) and Michael Socha (Showtrial, This is England).

Other cast members include Laquarn Lewis (Jamie Johnson), Hannah Jones, Adam Ali (Waterloo Road), Alex Thomas-Smith (Too Much), Calam Lynch (Miss Austen, Bridgerton), Jake Dunn (Renegade Nell), and Dickie Beau (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Rounding out the cast are Rhys Connah (Happy Valley), Emma Shipp (Rivals), Sekou Diaby (Boarders), Laura Checkley (Screw), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood) and Lorn Macdonald (Bridgerton), with guest appearances from Fay Ripley (Cold Feet) and Selina Mosinski (aka Charity Shop Sue).

© BBC/Hera/Enda Bowe Hannah Walters plays Mammar Joe

So, what can viewers expect?

The synopsis continues: "Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham's vibrant underworld, discovering a realm of drink, drugs, and a chaotic family of troublemakers – 'The Fallen Divas'.

© Hera Pictures/BBC/Enda Bowe The series comes to the BBC this year

"Byron finds a gang of kindred spirits in the mesmerising Lady Die (Laquarn Lewis), Sticky Nikki (Alex Thomas-Smith), Dirty Damian (Adam Ali), while an intense rivalry brews between Byron and the beautiful, acid-tongued Sasha (Hannah Jones).

"Between them, they beg, steal and skank their way on a rollercoaster ride of hedonism at the heart of the UK’s early 2000s club scene. The party can't last forever though, and when Byron is seduced by bad boy Liam, a shocking encounter occurs that will change life forever."

© BBC/Hera/Enda Bowe Michael Socha plays Steve

Paris Lees serves as creator and lead writer, while Brian Welsh (Beats, Black Mirror) is the lead director. Ng Choon Ping (Femme) and Marie Kristiansen (Delete Me) also direct.

The series, which was filmed in South Wales and Nottingham, will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three later this year.