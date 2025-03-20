TV fans 'hooked' by 'creepy' new crime drama with star-studded cast

TV fans are loving Hulu's new series, Good American Family, with many binge-watching the first two available episodes in one sitting.

The eight-episode series fictionalises the true-crime story of Natalia Grace, a young Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism who came to the US after being adopted by a couple from New Hampshire. But as they bring her into their family and raise her alongside their three children, questions about her real age and background begin to arise.

WATCH: The trailer for Good American Family

It's safe to say that viewers are hooked by the series, which premiered with the first two episodes on Hulu on Wednesday.

© Disney Ellen Pompeo stars in Good American Family

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "10/10 TV show it only has two episodes out but so worth the watch," while another penned: "Watched it all in one sitting, waiting for the next episode."

A third viewer remarked: "I'm loving Good American Family on Hulu if you guys haven't yet go watch it #GoodAmericanFamily," while another described the show as "creepy".

Others were left researching the true story behind the series, with one fan writing: "I'm here stuck researching Natalia Grace's story cuz this show Good American Family got me hooked."

© Disney The series is inspired by a true story

For those yet to tune into the show, it's told from multiple points of view and explores issues of "perspective, bias, and trauma", inspired by the "disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism".

The synopsis continues: "But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

"As they defend their family from the daughter they've grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

© Disney Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalie

Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass play Kristine and Michael Barnett, the couple who adopted Natalie, while Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalie. Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O'Hara are recurring guest stars.

So, what's the true story behind the drama?

In 2010, Kristine and Michael Barnett adopted Natalie Grace, believing her to be a child orphan. The couple soon began to suspect that Grace was an adult and in 2012, successfully filed a petition for a court order to change Grace's birth year from 2003 to 1989.

© Disney The story is told over eight episodes

In 2013, the Barnetts moved Grace into her own apartment in Hamilton County, Indiana before later moving her into another apartment in Tippecanoe County. The family then relocated to Canada.

Good American Family is available on Hulu. The series debuts on May 7 in the UK.