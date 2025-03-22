Netflix viewers are 'locked in' for raunchy rom-com fans are calling 'funniest in years'

No Hard Feelings, a romantic-comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence that was quite controversial on release, is now available for viewers in the UK to watch on Netflix.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the film first released in 2023 to highly positive reviews, but was subject to some backlash upon its announcement due to its peculiar premise.

WATCH: No Hard Feelings trailer

No Hard Feelings follows Maddie, a bartender who is about to have her childhood home taken away. When a wealthy couple offers to pay her to seduce their introverted and socially awkward son Percy (played by Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman), she faces a much greater challenge than she initially anticipated.

Before its release, there was a sea of discourse surrounding the film due to its concept, which some deemed as creepy, while others defended it as part of the film's ridiculousness.

The stars and makers of No Hard Feelings have responded to the backlash, asserting that the film satirises and mocks the 'insane' helicopter parenting.

© Sony Pictures The film sparked a bit of controversy when the trailer came out

Laura Benanti, who plays Percy's mother, told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's a cautionary tale. If you are a helicopter parent who puts your child in such a bubble, they do not know how to exist outside of that bubble, you are going to make the exact opposite and insane choice, which is what they are doing here."

The Gossip Girl star continued: "I feel like it is a very satirical look at what can happen if you do not give your children a longer leash to figure things out for themselves. Otherwise, you're going to end up curating their life forever."

© Sony Pictures Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence co-star

Despite the conversation around it, audiences have been loving it and taking to social media to share their thoughts.

"That movie No Hard Feelings on Netflix had me and my homegirls crying laughing," wrote one user.

Another commented: "No Hard Feelings on @Netflix is the funniest movie I've seen in years," while a third added: "No Hard Feelings is finally on Netflix and I am locked in to rewatch".

The ensemble cast is also absolutely stacked, with Matthew Broderick, Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also starring in the film.

No Hard Feelings is available to stream on Netflix UK now.