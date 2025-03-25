Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters' surprising cameo in hit Netflix show revealed - did you catch it?
Subscribe
Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters' surprising cameo in hit Netflix show revealed - did you catch it?
Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence© Netflix

Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters' surprising cameo in hit Netflix show revealed - did you catch it?

The first episode of Adolescence was watched by 6.45 million people in its first week

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix's latest hit series, Adolescence, has kept audiences gripped with its emotional storytelling. And following its release on 13 March, eagle-eyed fans have dissected every minute of the show. 

However, viewers may have missed a special cameo from none other than Hannah Walters, the wife of the show's lead actor and creator, Stephen Graham

A completely unscripted moment in Adolescence made the final cut© Netflix
Adolescence has gripped millions of Netflix viewers

The four-part crime drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, who has been accused of killing his female classmate Katie. 

Hannah, best known for her roles in This Is England and Boiling Point, made a brief on-screen appearance in episode two. 

Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters has a cameo in Adolescence© Netflix
Stephen Graham's wife Hannah Walters has a cameo in Adolescence

She played Mrs Bailey, a teacher at Bruntwood Academy who steps in to reprimand Katie's grief-stricken best friend, Jade (Fatima Bojang), after she lashes out at Ryan (Kaine Davis) with a punch. 

Hannah and Stephen's love story

Hannah and Stephen, who have been married for over 15 years, are no strangers to collaborating on screen. The couple has worked together on numerous acclaimed projects, including Boiling Point. 

Speaking about the longevity of their marriage, the actor told Leicestershire Live in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while, we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together." 

Hannah Walters © Netflix
Hannah plays Mrs Bailey, a teacher at Bruntwood Academy

Back in 2020, Stephen heaped praise on his other half as he revealed that his struggle with dyslexia has meant Hannah has had to help pick his roles. 

"I'm dyslexic, so I struggle," he said at the BAFTA Sessions panel. "My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices. I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it's the first time I'm saying it." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stephen Graham stars in Adolescence

The couple are proud parents to their children Grace and Alfie. Adolescence dominates Netflix The drama, which continues to dominate Netflix's trending charts, took months of preparation and rehearsals so that each episode could be filmed in one continuous shot, which was praised by viewers of the show. 

According to ratings provider Barb, Adolescence has topped the UK's weekly TV ratings, with its first episode pulling in 6.45 million viewers in its first week. 

The results make it Netflix's most viewed series in the UK in a single week, as its first and second episode, which got 5.9 million viewers, beat the likes of BBC's The Apprentice and Death In Paradise and ITV's The Bay.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More