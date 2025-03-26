Downton Abbey actress to star in devastating BBC drama alongside Severance star - first look

BBC's new hard-hitting drama promises to be a devastating look at a terrifying real-life bombing that took place in 1988 - and there are a host of major stars set to feature in the upcoming show. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will focus on the true story of the bombing of a passenger flight over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, and the quest to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The synopsis reads: "On 21 December 1988, flight Pan Am 103 was en route from Heathrow to JFK when a bomb exploded in its hold over Lockerbie, killing 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans. It was the worst ever terror attack on British soil and the first major act of terrorism against US citizens.

© BBC/World Productions Merritt Wever also stars in the upcoming BBC show

"The six-part series follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US.

© BBC/World Productions Suits actor Patrick J. Adams will star in BBC's The Bombing of Pan Am

"The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world."

Filming for the show took place in Scotland, Malta and Toronto, and Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan is included in the amazing cast, alongside Sex Education's Connor Swindells, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, Severance star Merritt Wever, Ozark's Peter Mullan and Outlander star Lauren Lyle.

© BBC/World Productions The cast also features Connor Swindells and Lauren Lyle

BBC has yet to set a premiere date - so watch this space! The show has also been supported by those involved in the cast, with filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths interviewing Scottish police officers and representatives from United States investigative agencies, many of whom have never previously shared their stories. Producers also discussed the show with many of the families of the victims.