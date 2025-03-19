ITV quietly drops new period drama from Downton Abbey creator with All Creatures and Strike actors

If you're looking for your next period drama, ITVX has got you covered. The streaming platform has dropped all episodes of Belgravia: The Next Chapter, which is a sequel to Julian Fellowes' 2020 series, Belgravia.

Created by Helen Edmundson (Dalgliesh) and executive produced by Fellowes among others, the eight-part series is set in 1871, three decades after the events of the original show, and introduces a new generation of characters to the titular affluent London district.

WATCH: Will you be watching the new period drama?

© Robert Viglasky Benjamin Wainwright and Harriet Slater star in the series

The series first premiered in the US last year and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival in the UK.

Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire) stars as the eligible Lord Frederick Trenchard, who meets the bewitching Clara Dunn, played by Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, All Creatures Great and Small), and falls deeply in love. Clara is swept off her feet by a romantic courtship and proposal, but there are hidden depths to Frederick, who carries trauma from his childhood caused by years of emotional neglect and resentment from his father, who favoured his younger brother, James.

© Mark Mainz The drama is a sequel to Belgravia

The synopsis continues: "Clara is highly perceptive, quickly realising there is trauma at the heart of Frederick's guarded manner. She grows convinced that by fixing Frederick's relationship with his estranged brother she can also restore his happiness.

"In the midst of her plans, she starts to develop an unlikely friendship with the charming Dr Ellerby and is drawn into his bohemian world. Excited by the passionate way they live, Clara begins to question her place in the world.

© Colin Hutton The series is available on ITVX

"Clara and Frederick must chart a course through the rumours which threaten them, and confront long-buried secrets as they search for lasting happiness."

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane, Killing Eve) as Dr Stephen Ellerby, Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom, Mr Nobody) as Reverend James Trenchard, Hannah Onslow (Ridley Road, This Is Going to Hurt) as Emily Dunn, Sophie Thompson (Detectorists, Feel Good) as Mrs Dunn and Sophie Winkleman (Strike, Sanditon) as the Duchess of Rochester.

Lauren McQueen, Claude Perron, Miles Jupp and Elaine Cassidy round out the main cast.

© Colin Hutton Sophie Winkleman is played by the Duchess of Rochester

Viewers who have already binge-watched the season praised the show on social media. One person wrote: "Omgggggggggg how are we not talking about how awesome this season of #Belgravia the next chapter is?!! I'm laughing, I'm crying, I'm screaming, I'm in awe, I'm in shock, I'm not coping."

A second viewer added: "Belgravia: The Next Chapter was an excellent Sunday night period drama. Predictable but beautifully done. Guilty romantic pleasure."

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is available to stream on ITVX.