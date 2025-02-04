Downton Abbey and Slow Horses stars join hit BBC crime drama's second season – see first look

The BBC has released a first look at season two of its hit crime drama, The Gold, which has welcomed a host of exciting stars for its second outing.

Victoria's Tom Hughes, Downton Abbey's Stephen Campbell Moore, Cheaters actor Joshua McGuire, Saltburn's Joshua Samuels and Slow Horses actress Tamsin Topolski have joined the show, which is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery.

WATCH: Have you seen season one?

First-look images at the series, which is penned by award-winning writer Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric, Ernie & Me), show Tom's character, Logan Campbell, looking cosy with Rochelle Neil's Kadene, while another shows Stephen's character Tom Lundy wearing a serious look on his face.

Fans will be pleased to know that Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will reprise his role as DCI Brian Boyce, alongside Sanditon actress Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings, Guilt's Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell, Knightfall's Tom Cullen as John Palmer, The Last Kingdom's Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer and Fargo's Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller.

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures Tom Hughes has joined the cast

Additional returning cast includes Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart, Amanda Drew as CS Cath McClean and Silas Carson as Harry Bowman.

Viewers can expect some more new faces in series two including Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, Modi), Lorna Brown (The Witcher, Vampire Academy), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Boiling Point), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey, Rosaline) and Olivia Grant (Stardust, All the Money in the World).

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures Stephen Campbell Moore plays Tom Lundy

The show picks up after the conviction of some of those involved in the theft as the investigation into what happened to the Brink's-Mat gold unfolds.

The synopsis reads: "Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police (Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliot) realised that those criminals only ever had half of it. Series two explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created.

"As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime, the police embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Anna Blumenkron Hugh Bonneville is back as Brian Boyce

Neil Forsyth, creator, writer and executive producer said: "The second and final part of The Gold sees the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international. It has been a real thrill for me to see the scripts brought to life so brilliantly by our director Patrick Harkins, our fantastic cast, and our hard-working crews in the UK and Spain. We are delighted with the results and look forward to the series launching later this year. "

The Gold returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.