7 TV shows and movies to watch if you're obsessed with Stephen Graham right now

It's safe to say that Stephen Graham is the man of the moment with his smash hit show Adolescence - but the star has been lauded for so many roles over the years, including his incredible work in Boardwalk Empire, This is England, and so much more.

However, there are some incredible shows that you might not know about that are absolutely worth the visit - so check out our top recommendations…

© Netflix Bodies - Netflix A change of pace from some of Stephen's grittier roles, as the star takes on a southern accent while playing the wealthy Victorian man with a dark past - who continues to appear in other timelines over and over again. MORE: Bodies writer Paul Tomalin opens up about possibility of season two – exclusive

This time-travel hopping sci-fi series is an excellent watch - especially if you want to check Stephen out in something a little less stressful than our next pick…

© Kevin Baker,BBC Boiling Point - Channel 4 Stephen's original one-shot series follows a chef on the brink of a nervous breakdown while trying to manage a restaurant in real-time. Think The Bear and Adolescence combined during this breathless yet excellent movie, which was then adapted into a TV show.

A Thousand Blows - Disney+ Inspired by a true story, Stephen takes on the world of 1880s boxing in East End London. In the show, he plays Sugar Goodson, the self-proclaimed emperor of the boxing world who is determined to destroy the hero Hezekiah's chances to fight in the West End, sparking a battle between the old world and the new.

© ITV/Shutterstock The Walk-In - ITVX Based on a true story, Stephen plays Matthew Collins, a former member of several fascist and neo-Nazi organisations who turns into an informat against the group National Action, and ultimately following an assassinate plot against an MP. Harrowing yet gripping stuff!

Help - Channel 4 Starring alongside his fellow Liverpudlian and good friend Jodie Comer, Stephen plays Tony, a man with early-onset dementia living in a care home during the COVID pandemic. As the severe lack of personal protection equipment leads the care home to become dangerously understaffed and in need of urgent medical care, nurse Sarah relies on Tony's help with his fellow patients.

The Virtues - Channel 4 In this devastating series, Stephen plays Joseph, a recovering alcoholic struggling after his ex moves their son to Australia. Haunted by a past he has tried to forget, he heads to Ireland to finally confront memories from a childhood spent in the care system.