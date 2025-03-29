Death in Paradise replaced on BBC's schedule as former star's new show takes its place

BBC One has confirmed that Death in Paradise has been replaced in the schedule following the show's recent finale.

Fans of the beloved crime drama, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, have enjoyed another successful season. However, viewers tuning in from April 4 will find their favourite detective series missing from the 9pm slot.

Replacing it will be the long-running comedy panel show Have I Got News For You at 9pm, followed by the debut of comedy-drama Austin at 9.30pm.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's JP tells Selwyn his job is being dissolved

Former Death in Paradise star returns in new BBC series

© BBC Ben Miller in Austin

Austin notably features former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, 59, who originally portrayed Detective Inspector Richard Poole.

Fans will remember Ben for his role as the show's first detective, known for his quirky, uptight personality and suits in the Caribbean heat. His character, DI Richard Poole, was dramatically killed off in the show's third season.

In Austin, viewers will see Ben in a comedic role, something sure to delight those who've missed seeing him on their screens.

Death in Paradise fans can still get their fix

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Death in Paradise: DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON)

For those eager for more from the Paradise universe, BBC One's spin-off Beyond Paradise returned to screens on March 28 at 8pm.

Beyond Paradise features Kris Marshall reprising his role as DI Humphrey Goodman, now working in rural Devon. The series has proved hugely popular, drawing praise from critics and fans alike for its charming, lighter take on crime-solving.

Current season ends on emotional note

© BBC DI Mervin Wilson and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

The recently-concluded season of Death in Paradise marked a significant shift, with Don Gilet stepping into the lead role as DI Mervin Wilson.

Don joined the show during the Christmas 2024 special, taking over detective duties from previous stars including Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and Ralf Little.

Throughout this latest season, Mervin has been investigating the circumstances around his birth mother's mysterious death, leading to emotional scenes praised by fans.

Don Gilet hints at show's future

© BBC Fans couldn't believe that shock twist in Death in Paradise

While the BBC has yet to officially announce a 15th season, Don confirmed during an appearance on Lorraine earlier this year that the cast and crew plan to begin filming new episodes soon.

Speaking on Lorraine, Don revealed: "We're heading back out to Guadeloupe at the end of April. I can't wait to get back, although it’s always bittersweet leaving loved ones behind."

His comments have given fans hope that the show will return, despite the current scheduling shake-up.

Fans react to schedule changes

© BBC Could Don Warrington's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson be leaving Death In Paradise?

The decision to replace Death in Paradise with Austin has generated mixed reactions online. While some viewers expressed disappointment at their favourite crime drama leaving the Friday night schedule, many are looking forward to seeing Ben return in a comedy role.

On social media, one viewer wrote: "Sad Death in Paradise has ended for now, but excited to see Ben Miller back on BBC!" Another added: "Friday nights won't be the same without Death in Paradise but Austin looks promising."

As a long-standing staple of the BBC lineup, Death in Paradise has maintained a loyal following thanks to its combination of crime-solving, humour, and picturesque Caribbean backdrops.

While it remains to be seen if Ben's new show Austin can capture similar attention, his involvement is likely to draw many Death in Paradise fans.

Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.