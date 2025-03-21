Death in Paradise shares series 14 announcement - and fans aren't happy

It's sad news for Death in Paradise fans as the finale of the BBC show's 14th season won't air on Friday night as usual. The murder mystery series has been bumped from the schedule to make way for Comic Relief, which will be broadcast live from 7pm on BBC One.

The evening will be hosted by a team of presenters including Alison Hammond, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Jonathan Ross, Alesha Dixon and Joel Dommett.

WATCH: Are you enjoying season 14?

Death in Paradise's official social media pages shared the news of the schedule change on Thursday, reminding fans to tune in the following week for the final episode of the series.

"A reminder that there's no new #DeathInParadise tomorrow night... but you won't want to miss Comic Relief! We'll see you back here next week," the caption read.

It's safe to say fans weren't pleased with the news and shared their disappointment on social media. One person wrote: "For goodness sake. I forgot. I like my Friday evenings watching you. Now I'm peeved," while another added: "That's annoying."

A third fan shared their sadness, exclaiming: "Noooooo!!!!!" while others posted crying emojis in the comments section.

© BBC The Death in Paradise finale airs next Friday

The hit BBC drama returned to screens in January, marking Don Gilet's first season as lead detective DI Mervin Wilson, who arrived in Saint Marie from London in the 2024 Christmas special. Over the course of the series, Mervin has been dealing with a personal case after discovering that his estranged mother was killed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Selwyn's future with the police was left uncertain after he learned he was being phased out of his role.

So, what can fans expect from the finale?

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Commissioner Selwyn revealed he was being phased out of the police in series 14

In the last episode of the season, Melvin is about to fly back home but finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in a shack.

The synopsis continues: "As Mervin professes his innocence, the team can’t work out how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry. The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity, and suspicion falls on her colleagues.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Don Gilet stars in the drama

"Meanwhile, Selwyn grapples with his most difficult decision yet when he delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head."

The Death in Paradise season 14 finale airs on Friday 28 March at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.