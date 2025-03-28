Death in Paradise fans make same complaint ahead of series 14 finale

Series 14 of Death in Paradise draws to a close on Friday night and while fans have loved the new season, some have criticised one aspect of the BBC mystery drama.

The show's official Instagram account shared a snap of Élizabeth Bourgine in character as Catherine Bordey ahead of the final series 14 episode and encouraged fans to tune in. The caption read: "Join us at Catherine's bar one last time this series."

While most fans shared their excitement in the comments section, others expressed their disappointment that the series isn't more than eight episodes.

One person wrote: "I love the series but I swear, they need to give us more than 8 episodes," while another added: "I believe it's about time ya'll start giving us more episodes. We're 14 seasons in."

A third viewer penned: "Wait already?! I need more," while another agreed, adding: "Wait what??? The series has finished already??"

© BBC Mervin learned about his mother's murder in series 14

Since its inception in 2011, each season of Death in Paradise has featured eight episodes, which typically air every Friday evening on BBC One near the beginning of the year.

Season 14 began airing in January and marked Don Gilet's first season as lead detective DI Mervin Wilson, who took over from DI Neville Parker following Ralf Little's departure from the show.

© BBC Commissioner Selwyn Patterson was told he was being phased out of his role

London Met detective Wilson arrived in Saint Marie in the 2024 Christmas special, which saw the police officer learn of his mother's death, which was initially deemed accidental but later revealed to be murder.

Elsewhere in the new series, Commissioner Selwyn learned that he was being phased out of his role, leaving his future with the police uncertain.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's JP tells Selwyn his job is being dissolved

What to expect from the series 14 finale

In the final episode of series 14, Mervin is about to return home when he finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in a shack.

As Mervin claims to be innocent, the team can't figure out how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Don Gilet joined series 14 as new lead detective, DI Mervin Wilson

The synopsis continues: "The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity, and suspicion falls on her colleagues.

"Meanwhile, Selwyn grapples with his most difficult decision yet when he delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head."

The Death in Paradise series 14 finale airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 28 Macrh at 9pm. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.