Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall talks on-screen relationship drama for Humphrey and Martha

Beyond Paradise stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton have teased what to expect from the new series of the hit spin-off show, and it sounds like it will be plain sailing for Humphrey and Martha following their previous relationship woes.

Chatting to Radio Times about the new series, Sally explained: "I think viewers appreciate the love between Martha and Humphrey and how they still have fun together. They've had their ups and downs, but they remain deeply bonded, and that kind of relationship is comforting to watch. Humphrey is such a warm and lovable character that people don’t want to see him in distress."

WATCH: Beyond Paradise exclusive: Humphrey and Martha worry about Barbara

Kris added: "Humphrey and Martha have faced their challenges, but we've explored that storyline before. There’s no need to revisit it. What makes them unique is that they aren’t plagued by the typical drama or indiscretions seen in other protagonist couples.

"They're quirky, flawed, and refreshingly real—not part of the 'Instagram generation'—just a warm, friendly couple who love each other deeply. It’s rare for a drama to be enjoyable without tension, and I think that's a strength of the show."

© JOSS BARRATT Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in Beyond Paradise

The show, which will be released on 28 March, sees Humphrey back and solving more mysteries in Cornwall. The official synopsis reads: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

© Joss Barratt The pair are all smooth sailing for season 3

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

"Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

© BBC Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd are back for season 3

The series also has plenty of major guest stars, including Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Phoenix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and many more.