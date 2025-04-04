Death in Paradise stars' homes - including Kris Marshall's private retreat he quit the show for

Ralf Little left Death in Paradise in 2024, and he now spends most of his time in London. After moving away from his home of 17 years, Shepherd's Bush, in 2022, Ralf spoke to the Evening Standard about his North London surroundings. "Kings Cross has become this magnet for arts and culture," and for zen seekers: "Regents Park is really just round the corner, but there’s lots of little pockets of green space."

The actor shares very little inside his London abode, but he does sit in front of a black bookcase for his Instagram videos. The shelves have been filled with an array of books and a few trinkets. It is unknown which room this is located in, but it could be the star's study.