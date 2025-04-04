Death in Paradise stars' homes - including Kris Marshall's private retreat he quit the show for

One of the biggest perks of being an actor in Death in Paradise must be getting to call the island of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean home for six months of the year. But when the cast don't have their toes in the sand, where else do they reside? Explore the home lives of cast members, old and new including Don Gilet and Ardal O'Hanlon.
Ralf Little
Ralf Little left Death in Paradise in 2024, and he now spends most of his time in London. After moving away from his home of 17 years, Shepherd's Bush, in 2022, Ralf spoke to the Evening Standard about his North London surroundings. "Kings Cross has become this magnet for arts and culture," and for zen seekers: "Regents Park is really just round the corner, but there’s lots of little pockets of green space."
The actor shares very little inside his London abode, but he does sit in front of a black bookcase for his Instagram videos. The shelves have been filled with an array of books and a few trinkets. It is unknown which room this is located in, but it could be the star's study.
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall quit the show in 2017 as he wanted to move his family back from the Caribbean. Beyond Paradise, that has allowed him to film in Cornwall, has been the perfect gig.
Kris lives with his wife Hannah Dodkin and two children, Thomas and Elsie. The family now reside in the West Country city of Bath, which is actually where the actor was born.
"I am a West Country boy so anything that keeps me rooted in the West Country is great," Kris told ITV when he was promoting the spin-off show Beyond Paradise.
Ben Miller
Ben Miller and his wife Jessica Parker share a son Harrison and daughter Lana and the family reside in the Cirencester countryside.
Before Lana was born, the family relocated from London. Opening up about swapping the city for the countryside, Ben told The Telegraph: "We needed more room because our son, Harrison, who was three, was bouncing off the walls. I mean literally bouncing off the walls."
While the star doesn't share looks inside his property, he has given an insight into the wonderful décor. In the same interview, he said: "My wife has filled it with those weird gold pineapples they had in Hollywood in the 1920s," he revealed. "We also have a ridiculous music room with stuffed animals and a record player. I was probably missing Soho House too much."
Josephine Jobert
Former Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert used to split her time between Guadeloupe and Paris. In an Instagram post shared by the star, she revealed her dining space with a large wooden table and grey chairs.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Josephine revealed that she moved into this residence in early 2020. "I bought my new apartment at the very beginning of 2020 and I had to make some renovations. It was just before lockdown and the renovations were [so close] to finishing, it was two weeks from being done but then we went into lockdown.
"And then I had to leave for Guadeloupe, so I didn't have time to decorate. So now I'm back but I'm struggling. I'm spending hours on the internet to find the right cushion and the right colours, and I think 'Oh, my God, how do people do this?' It gives me anxiety! But it feels good to be home, to have my own apartment."
Don Warrington
Commissioner Selwyn Patterson is played by Don Warrington, and in real life, Don calls London home alongside his wife Mary Maddocks. The couple also share two grown-up sons, Jacob and Archie.
He leads two very different lives, one in the city and one on an island and that even influences his meal decisions. In a talk with The Guardian, Don revealed: "What I have for breakfast depends on where I am. If I'm out here in Guadeloupe [filming Death In Paradise], where I am for five or six months of the year, I'll go for some croissant and coffee. Back in England I'll go for something cereal-based."
Ardal O'Hanlon
Father Ted icon Ardal O'Hanlon plays Jack Mooney in the hit show. Speaking about his rural Irish upbringing, Ardal recalled his humble home, telling the Daily Mail: "At any one time I shared a bedroom with up to two brothers, so we were very close." Aged 28, Ardal moved to London with acting dreams, and his now-wife Melanie O'Hanlon even moved to the Big Smoke with him.
The couple now have three children and reside in Dublin, but they are extremely private and nothing is known about their residence.
Speaking on RTÉ's Meaning of Life, Ardal revealed that his grown-up kids were with him for lockdown. "Spending time with the family was a bonus. My kids are grown up. The fact that they were all there and we were having this intense engagement for months on end was something we didn't bargain for. We didn't expect it and yet we got it, which was just great. It probably brought us closer together as a family," he said.
Don Gilet
Don Gilet takes on the role of Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson and he is well known for playing Lucas Johnson in EastEnders. The star is from Walsall in the West Midlands, but now he is thought to live in London.
Don shares a son called Flynn with his ex-partner Tracy Whitwell and it has been reported that Don is dating Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran.
With no Instagram account, or other social media channels, Don manages to keep his personal life very under wraps, and fans have not seen where he resides.