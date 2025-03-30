Outlander fans spot major clue suggesting Young Ian isn't father of Emily's son

Outlander fans believe they've uncovered fresh evidence suggesting Young Ian might not actually be the biological father of Emily's eldest son, Swiftest of Lizard.

Since the explosive season seven finale aired in January, loyal viewers of the hit Starz drama have had plenty to debate as they await the show's eighth and final season.

While Young Ian, portrayed by John Bell, has seemingly embraced fatherhood, many fans now question if Swiftest of Lizard truly shares his bloodline.

A new fan theory emerges

In Diana Gabaldon's novels, on which the TV series is based, Young Ian's relationship with Emily and their struggles with infertility have been heavily explored.

But recently, a Reddit user by the name @negotiate sparked fresh debate, suggesting Ian and Emily's bond with Swiftest of Lizard might be purely spiritual rather than biological.

The user wrote: "I always thought Ian and Swiftest of Lizard had a spiritual bond only, not a biological one."

They added: "Like Ian was always supposed to have a child with Emily, but when he couldn't and left the tribe, the 'spirits' of the tribe had Emily conceive a child that was spiritually the son of Ian."

Medical clues hint at the truth

Fans have been quick to dissect the theory, bringing up medical evidence previously hinted at in the books and the show.

One Outlander viewer responded: "You had it right the first time. If you remember Claire's explanation to Ian about his blood being Rh+ and Emily's being Rh-, that almost completely rules out their having a child together."

The fan continued: "Severe cases of Rh disease cause stillbirth, which is how every one of Emily's pregnancies ended. I'm not a doctor, but I've read the effects become worse with every incompatible pregnancy.

Another fan, however, disagreed slightly, commenting: "Good point, but I think it's not entirely impossible. If Emily is Rh- and Ian is Rh+, their child has a 50/50 chance of inheriting either. It's possible Swiftest of Lizard could be Rh-."

Storyline implications

This question surrounding Swiftest of Lizard's parentage could have major implications for Young Ian's storyline going forward.

The complexity of Ian's past and his ongoing struggle with identity have always been central themes. Discovering Swiftest of Lizard is not biologically his could dramatically impact his relationships and self-perception.

Fans have suggested the storyline could explore themes of found family versus blood ties in the upcoming final season.

What the books say

In Gabaldon's novels, Ian believes Swiftest of Lizard to be his biological child, and the boy’s features are described as notably fair compared to other Mohawk children.

However, some readers have pointed out that Ian's strong bond to the child might represent a symbolic connection, rather than a literal one.

John Bell, who portrays Young Ian, has previously hinted at complexities surrounding Ian's storyline. Speaking in interviews, he teased that Ian would continue facing challenging revelations about his past in the final series.

He said: "Ian’s story has always been about finding himself and understanding who he really is. That’s something we’ll explore deeply as the story wraps up."

Fans eagerly await season eight

With filming for season eight reportedly underway, Outlander fans are keen to see how the question of Swiftest of Lizard's paternity might play out on-screen.

Whatever the truth, fans can be sure the final series will address this mystery in typical Outlander style—with drama, heart, and plenty of twists.

Outlander season 7 is currently streaming on MGM+ via Prime Video.