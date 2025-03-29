Netflix viewers have just days left to watch 'terrifying' and 'chilling' horror film before it's removed

Netflix subscribers have just days left to stream Smile, the horror film described by viewers as "terrifying" and "unsettling".

The streaming giant regularly updates its library, meaning popular films and series can disappear due to expiring licensing agreements.

WATCH: Smile's first official trailer

Smile has proved popular with horror fans since its 2022 release, praised for its gripping plot and genuinely chilling scenes.

Viewers in the UK have until April 9 to watch Smile before it leaves Netflix.

What is Smile about?

© Paramount Pictures Smile is one of the best horror films released in the past decade

Smile follows therapist Dr Rose Cotter, portrayed by Sosie Bacon, who becomes involved in a horrifying supernatural experience after witnessing a patient's bizarre suicide.

As Rose begins to experience unsettling visions, she's convinced she's being pursued by a malicious entity. Her friends and family dismiss her fears, believing she is suffering a mental breakdown.

The suspenseful psychological thriller builds intense paranoia, exploring how trauma can manifest in disturbing ways.

Smile's impressive cast and critical acclaim

© Paramount Pictures Smile is about to leave Netflix

Directed by Parker Finn, Smile also stars Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey and Kal Penn.

Despite its modest $17 million budget, the film became a huge commercial success, grossing $217 million globally.

It earned a solid 79% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who praised Sosie's convincing performance and the movie’s atmospheric tension.

Film critic Mark Kermode commented: "It's not the most original film of recent years... [but] it uses a familiar box of tricks rather well."

Wendy Ide of The Observer agreed: "The combination of a committed central performance from the increasingly gaunt and haunted Bacon, and a jarring, tortured score, makes for an enjoyably nasty brush with the smiling face of evil."

Viewer reactions to Smile on Netflix

© Paramount Pictures Netflix viewers are going to have to hurry to watch Smile

Smile has left audiences shaken, with many horror fans taking to social media to share their experiences.

One viewer posted: "I just got home from watching Smile at the cinema. It’s literally the BEST horror movie I've seen since The Conjuring. Terrified the entire time—loved it!"

Another admitted: "Just watched Smile and it was genuinely chilling. I haven't been scared by many films, but this really did it for me."

Fans also praised the film’s unsettling psychological elements: "What makes Smile so terrifying is how real and psychological it feels. The uncanny feeling when something is human but slightly off is definitely disturbing."

Where can viewers watch Smile after Netflix?

© Paramount Pictures Smile is a must-watch horror film

For those who miss the April 9 Netflix deadline, Smile will still be available to stream via Paramount+ and NOW in the United Kingdom.

The film’s popularity has already resulted in a successful sequel released in 2024. A third instalment is reportedly in the works, reflecting the franchise's growing fanbase.

Why Smile stands out as a must-watch horror

© Paramount Pictures Kyle Gallner in Smile

As horror films increasingly rely on jump scares, Smile differentiates itself by delving into psychological horror and the lingering effects of trauma.

With genuinely chilling performances, strong storytelling, and scenes that stay with you long after viewing, Smile demonstrates the power of thoughtful horror.

Netflix subscribers eager for a terrifying yet rewarding experience should make Smile a priority before it's removed.

Smile is available to stream on Netflix until April 9.