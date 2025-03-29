5 BBC iPlayer shows with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores including one hidden gem 'masterpiece'

If you're searching for your next binge-worthy series, look no further than BBC iPlayer. The streaming platform is packed with high-quality shows—including five standout series with perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

From witty comedies to tense thrillers, here are some exceptional titles to stream right now, including one critically acclaimed yet often-overlooked masterpiece.

WATCH: The trailer for BBC drama Ludwig

© BBC Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge's groundbreaking comedy-drama Fleabag is essential viewing. With sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and a compelling blend of comedy and tragedy, it's no surprise critics awarded it a flawless rating. Phoebe, 38, stars as the unnamed central character—a woman navigating grief, guilt, and chaotic relationships in modern London. The series gained a dedicated fanbase for its raw honesty and memorable moments—particularly Fleabag’s romance with Andrew Scott’s charming but conflicted Catholic priest. Critics hailed Fleabag for its emotional depth and clever writing. If you've yet to discover it, you'll soon understand the hype.

© BBC Boiling Point This intense four-part series stars acclaimed actor Stephen Graham, 50, reprising his film role as chef Andy Jones. Picking up six months after the events of the film, Andy is recovering from a heart attack triggered by relentless restaurant pressures and personal struggles. Boiling Point brilliantly captures the stress and drama of restaurant life. Stephen's nuanced portrayal has earned universal praise for its authenticity and depth. If you're seeking gripping drama and brilliant performances, Boiling Point is an unmissable watch, though prepare yourself for a tense experience.

© BBC Keeping Faith Keeping Faith stars Broadchurch favourite Eve Myles, 45, in an outstanding performance as lawyer Faith Howells. When her husband mysteriously disappears, Faith's life spirals as she uncovers dark secrets and dangerous connections. This Welsh thriller beautifully blends family drama with crime mystery. Eve’s compelling portrayal of a woman balancing motherhood with life-threatening dilemmas adds emotional intensity. Keeping Faith’s gripping plot and strong performances have resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Prepare to be hooked from episode one.

© BBC Life on Mars Originally aired between 2006 and 2007, Life on Mars remains a fan favourite. Starring John Simm, 53, as DI Sam Tyler, this crime series cleverly blends police procedural with science-fiction. After an accident, Sam wakes up mysteriously transported from 2006 to 1973. Struggling to adapt, he must solve crimes while figuring out if he's dreaming or truly stuck in the past. With memorable supporting roles, notably Philip Glenister’s iconic portrayal of Gene Hunt, Life on Mars remains engaging nearly two decades later. Critics and viewers agree it's one of the BBC’s finest series, with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating reflecting its lasting popularity.

© BBC Ludwig – a hidden gem masterpiece If you've missed Ludwig, now is the perfect time to catch up. This darkly comic murder mystery starring comedian David Mitchell, 49, as introverted puzzle enthusiast John 'Ludwig' Taylor is truly a hidden gem. John is forced out of his comfort zone when his identical twin disappears under mysterious circumstances. Partnering with his sharp-witted sister-in-law, played by Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig navigates a real-life crime case filled with clever puzzles, witty dialogue, and unexpected twists. Critics praised Ludwig’s originality, humour, and intelligence. One reviewer hailed it as: "A brilliantly original idea, with Mitchell delivering a hilariously neurotic take on crime-solving." Though not as widely discussed as other BBC hits, Ludwig’s unique blend of comedy, mystery, and memorable characters earns its "masterpiece" status among critics.

BBC iPlayer continues to offer viewers exceptional quality, proving you don't always need paid subscriptions to find top-tier television. From modern classics like Fleabag to the clever humour of Ludwig, these series represent some of the best drama, comedy, and suspense the BBC has produced in recent years.

Each of these series demonstrates exactly why they've earned their rare and well-deserved 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores—setting a benchmark for TV excellence.

All shows listed are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.