Line of Duty star lets slip beloved show's potential return for a seventh season

BBC's acclaimed police procedural Line of Duty is reportedly returning for a seventh season, as one of the show's stars let slip that she had been asked to return.

Upon being asked about the show's return at the Hollywood Saturn Awards, Christina Chong, who plays the recurring role of DI Nicola Rogerson, confirmed that she has been asked about her availability.

She said: "So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven."

© Variety via Getty Images Christina Chong seemingly confirmed the return of Line of Duty in an interview last week

Though the actress said no more than this, her comments follow an interview last month in which her co-star Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, told The Times that the majority of the Line of Duty cast were booked up for the year, but that he would be more than willing to return to the series.

The Vigil star said: "I just don't know. I'm busy next year. Vicky [McClure]'s ridiculously busy, so's Adrian [Dunbar]. If there's a story Jed [Mercurio - the show's creator] wants to tell, he'll come to us."

Martin continued: "As soon as there's some news we'll let you know, but right now there's nothing there. I'd like to pull my waistcoat out again. I like a waistcoat but I can't wear them now; it's like putting on Steve's character."

The stars of the show reportedly met with Jed last year to discuss a deal and filming dates for season seven.

According to The Sun, Adrian, Vicky and Martin attended a summit with Jed last October to try and align their schedules, with the aim to begin filming next year and for the show to return to screens in 2026.

Though the BBC declined to comment at the time, it seems that this update from Christina might just confirm the reports.

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar shares new update on Line of Duty season seven

In July of last year, Adrian, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, gave a hopeful update while appearing on Good Morning Britain, expressing that the cast were "all up for" making a new season.

Following the seventh and final episode of the show's sixth season finally confirming the identity of the elusive bent copper H, fans have been anticipating what will happen next.