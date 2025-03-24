TV viewers 'hooked' after 'brilliant' first episode of BBC crime drama

TV fans are loving the BBC's new Liverpool-set crime drama, This City Is Ours, with many praising the "excellent" first episode on social media.

Starring Sean Bean as crime gang leader Ronnie, the eight-part series tells the story of Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), Ronnie's friend, who has spent all of his adult life involved in organised crime but for the first time, he is in love. The series follows his love affair with Diana, set against the disintegration of Michael's crime gang.

WATCH: The trailer for This City Is Ours

Viewers were hooked after the opening episode, which aired on BBC One on Sunday night. One person wrote on social media: "I absolutely loved the first episode of #thiscityisours!" while a second penned: "Well we thoroughly enjoyed the first episode #thiscityisours. Terrific acting … but then it stars Sean Bean need I say more? Intriguing storyline plus recognising all the local places featured. Sunday night TV just massively improved."

© BBC Sean Bean stars in This City is Ours

A third viewer wrote: "This City is Ours BBC 1 was brilliant! Looking forward to next one! Got the film Layer Cake vibes about it," while another said they were "hooked" after "just the first episode".

Other viewers streamed more episodes on BBC iPlayer and said the drama was worth the watch. One person wrote: "3 episodes in and loving it," while another added: "First 3 episodes are excellent. It's definitely worth a watch."

© BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack The show is available on BBC iPlayer

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows crime gang member Michael, who for the first time in his life, sees a future beyond the day-to-day after falling for Diana.

For years, Michael and crime gang leader Ronnie have been bringing cocaine into the city and beyond, directly from Columbia; but when a shipment goes missing, then he knows their Kingdom is under attack.

© BBC Julie Graham also stars in the show

The synopsis continues: "This City explores what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie (Jack McMullen) decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang and they will battle for control of it. But Michael’s biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted.

"This is a story about family and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed. It’s a story about power: what we will do to secure and keep it."

© BBC James Nelson Joyce plays Michael

Speaking about playing Michael ahead of the series, leading star James told HELLO! and other press: "Everyone is complex. We've all done stuff that we're not proud of and we all love people. It's unfortunate that it's come at this time in Michael's life where he's at a crossroads with the IVF, Diana, and Ronnie stepping down."

He added that "the beauty of any great writing" is when the audience is still rooting for the character even when they're "doing bad things".

This City is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.