Line of Duty season 7 filming 'to begin next year' - details

The stars of Line of Duty have reportedly met with the show's creator Jed Mercurio to discuss a deal and filming dates for season seven.

According to The Sun, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston attended a summit with Jed last week to try and align their schedules in 2025, with the aim to begin filming next year and for the show to return to screens in 2026.

The BBC have declined to comment.

© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC Vicky McClure plays DI Kate Fleming

The news comes just months after Adrian, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, gave a hopeful update about a seventh series.

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar shares update on Line of Duty season seven

While appearing on Good Morning Britain in July, host Susanna Reid probed the actor about new episodes and told him that Line of Duty needed to return, to which Adrian replied: "I think so, Vicky [McClure] thinks so, Martin [Compston] thinks so. Everybody thinks so. It'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, when and whether we do it.

© Steffan Hill Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings

"We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed," continued the TV star. "Hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go 'Oh they're off again!'"

Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays the terrifying Patricia Carmichael, also expressed her desire to reprise her role. During a recent appearance on This Morning, she said: "I love Pat. I'd do that again in a heartbeat, that part, I absolutely had a laugh. (The audience) didn't like her, but you know... good!"

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin is keen to reprise her role

Martin, who plays DI Steve Arnott, previously said that while the season six finale wrapped things up nicely, the main cast would be willing to return.

"Me, Jed [Mercurio], Vicky [McClure] and Adrian [Dunbar] had a sit down and a big conversation last year just to see if we all honestly wanted to go again," he told GQ in 2023. "Because, look, people can have their opinions about the finale but this is the most successful drama in BBC history.

© World Productions/Steffan Hill Filming for season seven could begin next year, according to reports

"So that could be a good place to end and walk away. So it is definitely on the table. But I also liked the way it wrapped up," continued Martin. "We had a long talk about it and we all said that we'd be up for doing one more. One last one. So that's where we're at. That talk was in April and from then nothing's changed. All we've said is that we'd be up for doing one more at some point but none of us have signed on."