Line of Duty season 7 filming 'to begin next year' - details
Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar pose for Line of Duty season six photo© Steffan Hill,BBC

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston reportedly met with show creator Jed Mercurio

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
21 minutes ago
The stars of Line of Duty have reportedly met with the show's creator Jed Mercurio to discuss a deal and filming dates for season seven. 

According to The Sun, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston attended a summit with Jed last week to try and align their schedules in 2025, with the aim to begin filming next year and for the show to return to screens in 2026. 

The BBC have declined to comment. 

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC
Vicky McClure plays DI Kate Fleming

The news comes just months after Adrian, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, gave a hopeful update about a seventh series.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain in July, host Susanna Reid probed the actor about new episodes and told him that Line of Duty needed to return, to which Adrian replied: "I think so, Vicky [McClure] thinks so, Martin [Compston] thinks so. Everybody thinks so. It'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, when and whether we do it.

Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty© Steffan Hill
Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings

"We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed," continued the TV star. "Hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go 'Oh they're off again!'"

Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays the terrifying Patricia Carmichael, also expressed her desire to reprise her role. During a recent appearance on This Morning, she said: "I love Pat. I'd do that again in a heartbeat, that part, I absolutely had a laugh. (The audience) didn't like her, but you know... good!"

Anna Maxwell Martin in Line of Duty© BBC
Anna Maxwell Martin is keen to reprise her role

Martin, who plays DI Steve Arnott, previously said that while the season six finale wrapped things up nicely, the main cast would be willing to return.

"Me, Jed [Mercurio], Vicky [McClure] and Adrian [Dunbar] had a sit down and a big conversation last year just to see if we all honestly wanted to go again," he told GQ in 2023. "Because, look, people can have their opinions about the finale but this is the most successful drama in BBC history. 

Line of Duty's Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott© World Productions/Steffan Hill
Filming for season seven could begin next year, according to reports

"So that could be a good place to end and walk away. So it is definitely on the table. But I also liked the way it wrapped up," continued Martin. "We had a long talk about it and we all said that we'd be up for doing one more. One last one. So that's where we're at. That talk was in April and from then nothing's changed. All we've said is that we'd be up for doing one more at some point but none of us have signed on."

