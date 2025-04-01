Netflix's Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer: Where is Rex Heuermann now?

Netflix viewers have been heartbroken watching the streaming platform's latest true-crime series, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, which follows the horrendous killings of the Long Island Serial Killer, an unsolved series of murders that took place between 1993 and 2011.

What is Gone Girls about?

The women were all in their 20s at the time of their deaths, were sex workers, and had gone to meet a client ahead of their disappearance. In 2010, many of the victims' remains were discovered during a search for missing woman Shannan Gilbert.

Megan Waterman with her daughter Liliana

The main suspect in the killings is Rex Heuermann, who was arrested in 2023 and has since been charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Valerie Mack, Sandra Costilla, and Jessica Costilla.

Shannan Gilbert was among his victims

Where is Rex Heuermann now?

He is currently being held without bail, awaiting trial at the Riverhead Correctional Facility in Suffolk County, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Speaking to People about his behavior, the Suffolk County Police said: "He's been very compliant. There haven’t been any issues."

WATCH: Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer trailer

Rex, 61, is an architect from New York who was linked to the horrific crimes through DNA, phone records, and witness statements. His DNA was found on a piece of pizza at one of the crime scenes, while a vehicle registered to him—a Chevy Avalanche truck—was also identified at a scene by a witness. His phone search history also allegedly contained disturbing content related to the murders.

Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with the deaths of seven women

Following his arrest, his wife Asa filed for divorce, while his family, including his two grown-up children, relocated following intense public attention, moving to South Carolina.

Speaking about the family, their lawyer Robert Macedonio told ABC7: "[Asa] has had a difficult time throughout this whole process believing that the husband she was married to for 29 years was capable of committing these horrific acts.

"It is even more concerning that her hair and her daughter's hair were found on some of these victims. So, this process is very important to getting closure for her and her family." Rex is currently waiting to go to trial for his alleged crimes.