Netflix Adolescence fans should watch 'masterpiece' viewers call the 'new Mindhunter'

Netflix viewers who've already binged the gripping new crime drama Adolescence are now rediscovering Criminal UK, a series they're calling a "masterpiece" and the "new Mindhunter."

If you've finished Adolescence and are craving another crime thriller that's both intelligent and addictive, Criminal UK should be next on your watchlist.

WATCH: Criminal season two trailer

What is Criminal UK?

© Netflix David Tennant in Criminal UK on Netflix

Criminal UK is a Netflix original drama set entirely within the walls of a police interview suite.

The series follows police officers as they interrogate suspects, using psychological tactics to extract confessions and reveal hidden truths. The episodes are intense, character-driven, and unfold through carefully crafted dialogue rather than action.

Criminal UK is part of a wider anthology, with versions of the show set in other countries including France, Spain and Germany. Each country’s version has a distinctive local flavour, but the UK edition has been especially praised by viewers and critics alike.

Star-studded cast

© Netflix Kit Harington in Criminal UK

Each episode of Criminal UK features a guest star as a suspect being questioned by detectives. The series has attracted major British actors such as David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan, and Kunal Nayyar.

David Tennant’s powerful performance in the first season, in particular, received critical acclaim for its tension and emotional depth.

Why fans compare it to Mindhunter and Line of Duty

© Patrick Harbron/Netflix Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter

Fans of Criminal UK have drawn comparisons to Netflix's popular series Mindhunter due to its psychological depth and intense interrogations. Both shows share a similar focus on the subtle, psychological aspects of criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, fans of Line of Duty will appreciate Criminal UK for its dramatic, dialogue-heavy interrogation scenes. Both series excel in creating suspense purely through verbal exchanges and tense confrontations.

Viewer reactions: “A masterpiece”

© Netflix Viewers love Criminal UK

Social media is filled with praise for Criminal UK, with many viewers calling it "addictive" and "flawless." One fan shared: "I turned on Criminal UK at 10pm. It's now 3.15am, and I've just finished the last episode. It's hard-hitting, intelligent and very personal. The acting is absolutely flawless from everyone involved—a true masterpiece."

Another viewer said the series surpasses Mindhunter, writing: "If you enjoyed Mindhunter, you'll absolutely love Criminal UK. It's just as good—perhaps even better. Every scene is charged with meaning. No action, just incredibly powerful dialogue."

On Rotten Tomatoes, Criminal UK holds an impressive 92% rating, with its second season scoring a perfect 100%. Critics praised the show's tight writing, exceptional acting, and innovative storytelling style.

TV reviewers noted the show's unique approach, commenting: "Criminal UK achieves something remarkable without flashy action or special effects. It brings genuine tension through dialogue alone, making it a standout in the crime genre."

A hidden gem worth revisiting

© Netflix Hayley Atwell in Criminal UK

Despite being highly rated by critics, Criminal UK remains somewhat underrated compared to mainstream hits like Mindhunter or Line of Duty. This makes it a true hidden gem waiting to be discovered by Netflix viewers seeking their next binge-worthy obsession.

As an expert recommendation, Criminal UK delivers some of the best psychological drama available on streaming right now. The show's clever script, combined with outstanding performances, makes it a must-watch.

If Adolescence has left you wanting more intelligent, gripping crime drama, Criminal UK will fill that gap perfectly.

Criminal UK is streaming now on Netflix.