Netflix fans are raving over 'addictive' and 'brilliant' new show that has flown under the radar

Netflix has a new series out that viewers are absolutely loving - and it sounds perfect if you are a fan of The Traitors! The show, Million Dollar Secret, follows 12 strangers who have to fight to win an incredible one million dollars - but have to do whatever it takes to take home the huge cash prize.

What is it about?

Hosted by Amandaland and Shaun of the Dead star, Peter Serafinowicz, the synopsis reads: "This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box.

WATCH: Check out the Million Dollar Secret trailer

"Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret."

One person has a case containing $1,000,000

The fan reaction

Viewers have been loving the new show, with one posting: "This new Netflix competition show #MillionDollarSecret is so up my alley and addictive I NEED MOREEE. Basically The Mole and The Traitors combined with that good old shake of whodunnit."

Samantha Hubbard in episode 103 of Million Dollar Secret

Another person added: "Million Dollar Secret is sooo Traitors coded i love it!!!! but also shows me the theory that most regular people think they are closer to being a millionaire than being homeless and will throw everyone under at the mere opportunity," while a third heartily recommended it, writing: "Weekend recommendation: MILLION DOLLAR SECRET. If you're looking for some mind game slash reality show shiz with a million grand as take home pay, this is your jam. Just finished episode 1."

Million Dollar Secret has been widely praised

Others commented on the plot twists, with one writing: "At first I thought #milliondollarsecretnetflix was a dumb show, but after watching, I can’t wait for the next episode. It’s so good. The plot twists have you like [shocked]." Another promised a psychological thrill ride, writing: "Currently watching Million Dollar Secret and woahhh the mind games in this reality show are cleverly crafted.

"Just made me think up to what extent are humans capable of lying irl even to their closest ones, and how easy it is to manipulate and sway their opinions."