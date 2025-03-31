Netflix quietly drops new crime drama with VERY famous creator - and viewers say it is 'honestly brilliant'

Netflix has done it again! The streaming platform has quietly dropped a brand new crime drama which has already left viewers absolutely obsessed. The show, Caught, is an adaptation from hugely popular novelist Harlan Coben, who has previously written novels that were turned into hit series including Fool Me Once, The Stranger and Safe.

What is Caught about?

Set in Argentina, with English-language options to watch dubbed or with subtitles, follows journalist Ema Garay, who rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law.

WATCH: From the mind of Harlan Coben, check out the trailer for Caught

The synopsis continues: "Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."

What are the fan reactions?

There has been a slow burn of support behind the show on social media, with one person writing: "Earlier today, I started binge-watching the brand new drama series Caught and it's honestly brilliant. Five episodes in and yet another Harlan Coben masterpiece on @Netflix! Great cast, captivating plot, and full of drama. I highly recommend watching."

© Cleo Bouza / Netflix Carmela Rivero as Martina in Caught, the new Netflix crime thriller

Another person wrote: "Just finished #Caught on Netflix. Well done @HarlanCoben," while a third person posted: "I thought #Caught was fantastic, really gripping, really good twists, I binge-watched it!"

© Cleo Bouza / Netflix Juan Minujin as Marcos in the new adaptation

Others teased major plot twists, with one writing: "Let me just say episode 4 ended with a BOOM mind-blown ending. @HarlanCoben you’ve done it again!"

© Cleo Bouza / Netflix The show is adapted from Harlan Coben's novel

Speaking to Variety about setting the show in Argentina, Harlan said: "Bariloche is a fantastic location, offering both stunning beauty and a sense of isolation that makes it perfect for a thriller."

Future projects

He also opened up about an upcoming adaptation of his novel Runaway, which is set to star Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones as well as I Will Find You, with Avatar star Sam Worthington.

© Cleo Bouza / Netflix Will you be watching Caught?

He explained: "Production is also about to start in two to three weeks on the feature I Will Find You with Sam Worthington for Netflix U.S. So those two are also part of my overall deal with Netflix… I’ve had a wonderful career and part of the joy for me is that I get to expose local talent to the entire world."