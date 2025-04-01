ITV crime drama with Downton Abbey and Happy Valley stars is climbing Netflix charts

An ITV drama released almost twenty years ago is climbing Netflix UK's Top Ten TV chart. The two-part series, See No Evil: The Moors Murders, tells the story of the Moors Murders and stars Maxine Peake (Shameless, Anne) and Sean Harris (The Stranger, The King) as infamous killers, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady.

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt plays Myra's sister, Maureen Smith, in the 2006 drama, alongside Happy Valley's George Costigan as DCI Joe Mounsey and The Rising's Matthew McNulty as Maureen's husband, David.

The series is comprised of two 45-minute episodes and currently sits at number four in Netflix's Top Ten programmes in the UK.

Maxine Peake with Joanne Froggatt star in the 2006 series

Penned by Neil McKay, who wrote the true-story dramas The Reckoning and Four Lives, the ITV series was based on extensive research and interviews, including with the real detectives involved in the investigation and the victims' families.

It's a dramatisation of the Moors murders, which were committed by Hindley and Brady between 1963 and 1965. The pair were responsible for the deaths of five children, Pauline Reade, John Kilbride, Keith Bennett, Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, who were aged between 10 and 17.

The ITV show was based on extensive research

The synopsis for episode one reads: "When the baby daughter of teenage parents dies at six months, the mother, Maureen turns to her sister Myra for support."

What has the critical response been?

The show was met with mostly positive reviews and even won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama Serial in 2007. In 2019, the series was included in The Guardian's list of best true crime shows.

Where do you know the cast from?

Maxine Peake is perhaps best known for her roles in dinnerladies and Shameless. In recent years, she's appeared in Black Mirror, Anne, Inside No 9, and Say Nothing.

Joanne Froggatt stars in the series

Meanwhile, Sean Harris is recognised for playing Solomon Lane in the Mission: Impossible films and for his role in the crime thriller, The Stranger.

Joanna Froggatt has appeared in a number of dramas over the years, including Liar, Sherwood and Downton Abbey. Find out where the other stars of Downton are now in the video below.

Where are the Moors Murderers now?

Both Brady and Hindley were jailed for life in 1966.

Ian Brady died in 2017

Hindley died in West Suffolk hospital at the age of 60 in 2002, while Brady lived until the age of 79 and passed away in 2017 at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.

See No Evil: The Moors Murders is available to stream on Netflix.