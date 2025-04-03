Mickey Rourke's staggering pay cheque for Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey Rourke is entering the Big Brother house! Signed on for this year's celebrity edition, the professional boxer turned Hollywood star will join the likes of Trisha Goddard, JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes and Patsy Palmer on the British reality show.

Ahead of his debut, Mickey – who is widely regarded as a controversial figure – has already made headlines as one of Celebrity Big Brother's biggest signings ever, and he's set to rake in an eye-watering sum for his upcoming appearance.

How much will Mickey Rourke earn on Celebrity Big Brother?

Given his star power, Mickey, 72, is expected to make at least £1 million, according to Mail Online.

© Getty Mickey Rourke is expected to make at least £1 million on Celebrity Big Brother

The actor already has an estimated net worth of £3.8million ($5million), as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What is he famous for?

Mickey is known for his dual career as a professional boxer and a film star.

Among his many on-screen roles, the New York native has appeared in The Rainmaker (1997), Get Carter (2000), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), Sin City (2005), The Wrestler (2008) and The Expendables (2010).

© Shutterstock The actor won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in The Wrestler (2009)

He has also garnered critical acclaim and has won a Golden Globe Award, as well as a BAFTA. For his role in The Wrestler, Mickey received a nomination for Best Actor at the 2009 Academy Awards.

Controversy

Mickey's personal life has been marked with controversies. In 1994, the actor was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, during his marriage to model, Carré Otis. While the charges were later dropped, the couple went on to divorce in 1998.

By 2007, Mickey had been arrested a second time for DUI charges. According to an official spokeswoman, he was booked at the Miami-Dade County Jail after failing a sobriety test and released on a $1,000 bond.

© Getty Mickey has admitted to being blacklisted from Hollywood

Mickey has also courted controversy in his career and previously admitted that he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being too difficult to work with.

Nonetheless, he continues to act and has since credited his faith, friendship with Rev. Peter Colapietro and therapy, with helping him to navigate challenges in his life.

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

This year's housemates will enter the Big Brother house on Monday 7 April at 9pm. Back to host, AJ Odudu and Will Best will helm the launch show on ITV1.

© ITV AJ Odudu and Will Best are returning to host Celebrity Big Brother

Meanwhile, the full list of contestants includes: Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa, Patsy Palmer, Jack P. Shepherd, Donna Preston, Ella Rae Wise, Chris Hughes, Angelica Bell, Daley Thompson, Michael Fabricant and Chesney Hawkes.