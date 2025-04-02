The Rookie's Melissa O'Neil makes surprising revelation about what it's really like on set

Melissa O'Neil has divulged some secrets from set. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the actress revealed what it's really like working on The Rookie in a one-off Q&A.

Melissa O’Neil reveals who’s the ‘parent’ on set

Asked which cast member was the 'parent on set', Melissa, 36, followed up with the sweetest response.

© Instagram Melissa O'Neil praised her co-stars Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Richard T. Jones

Sharing a photo of Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Richard T. Jones, the TV star explained: "We have a pretty big cast and turn to each other for all sorts of things, but I would say that depending on what's going on – these three gentlemen are frequently turned to and leaned on by everyone for their leadership, insight and feedback."

The actress explained how she spends her breaks

During her Instagram takeover, Melissa was also quizzed about how she spends her breaks on set. "If I don't have a great deal to tend to character-wise…" she began.

"I like capturing random, silly moments or watching the crew do what they do best. We move very swiftly on The Rookie, and it's a minor (major) miracle that they accomplish what they do in the amount of time they're given."

Melissa’s journey on The Rookie

There's no doubt about it: Melissa feels totally at home on The Rookie, and she's been on "quite the journey".

Speaking with the Calgary Herald in January 2025, the actress mused: "Through the seasons, Lucy Chen has gone through quite an evolution. I was one of the lucky ones because I got to occupy a character that began in a rookie role, so she has had a lot of transformation through the years both professionally and personally, and there's a lot of reflection of that in my own life as well.

© Raymond Liu Melissa made her debut as Lucy Chen in 2018

I started the show in my 20s, I'm well into my 30s at this point. I had just recently moved to Los Angeles for the job. So, I was also a rookie in this city. I learned how to drive on this job. I didn't have my licence before. They didn't know that. They probably wouldn't have hired me had they known. It's been quite the journey."

Melissa – who made her debut on The Rookie in 2018 – has no plans to leave the show.

Has The Rookie been renewed?

While The Rookie is yet to receive the green light for an eighth instalment, ABC will likely order another series. Back in February, Nathan Fillion announced that season seven had achieved unprecedented viewing figures – which comes as a major win for the network.

© Disney via Getty Images The Rookie has yet to be renewed

Re-sharing a post which stated that season seven had earned the show its best delivery among adults aged 18-49 in five years, Nathan added that The Rookie had scored a new all-time high for episode views across Hulu and Disney+. "I know, I say it all the time. I couldn't be more proud of what this show has accomplished," he wrote on Instagram.

"It honestly couldn't happen to a more talented, kind, and deserving group of people. Cast, crew, writers, staff, and of course, [showrunner] Alexi [Hawley]. My thanks go out to all the fans, too. You keep this show going by continuing to tune in, and for that, I am truly grateful."