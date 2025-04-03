The Netflix TV show that's filling the Bridgerton void people can't stop watching

Dearest reader, as we wait for a new season of Bridgerton, fans have uncovered a diamond of a series! Available to watch on Netflix, The Lady's Companion – a Spanish period drama set in 1880s Madrid – has won rave reviews.

WATCH: The Lady's Companion – trailer

The romantic comedy, which was released on March 28, has already garnered pleas for a second instalment, with viewers staying up "all night" to binge season one. "If you love Bridgerton, you HAVE to watch The Lady's Companion. IT'S SO GOOD, it has me GIGGLING," tweeted a fan.

"Y'ALL…The Lady's Companion on @netflix is too funny!! You've got to watch!!" noted a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I just binged the entire season of The Lady's Companion in one day, and I really hope we get to see more! Totally addictive dramedy!!!"

What is The Lady's Companion about?

The year is 1880 when we meet Elena Bianda – the most sought-after lady's companion in all of Madrid. A renowned matchmaker who has helped over 20 women secure "proper courtships and engagements," Elena's goal in life is to watch her protégées walk down the aisle.

The series follows matchmaker Elena (Nadia de Santiago)

When she's invited to the Mencía household and tasked with finding suitors for three sisters, however, Elena hits a snag. After falling for Santiago, one of the gentlemen intended for her client, Cristina, the esteemed chaperone is thrust into a tangled and, at times, scandalous web of love, lies and intrigue.

Meet the cast

Spanish actress Nadia de Santiago leads the series as Elena. She is perhaps best known for her long-running role in another Netflix hit, Las Chicas Del Cable (The Cable Girls) which aired from 2017-2020.

© Netflix Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Mel as Elena and Santiago

Meanwhile, model and actor Álvaro Mel stars as the dashing Santiago. Prior to The Lady's Companion, you may have spotted him in La Fortuna (2021) and Paradise (2022).

Rounding out the cast, Isa Montalbán, Zoe Bonafonte, Iratxe Emparan, Tristán Ulloa, and Gracia Olayo also star.

Has the show been renewed for a second season?

Netflix has remained tight-lipped over the prospect of a renewal, however, series creator Gema R. Neira has stated that the writers are already developing the next chapter. Speaking with Infobae, the EP said, "We're working on it," when quizzed about season two.

Given that season one leaves fans on a cliffhanger (don't worry - no spoilers here), not to mention a "to be continued," just before the credits, The Lady's Companion has certainly pitched Elena's story as one requiring multiple seasons.