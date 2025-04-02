Charles Hanson's life off-screen: from Antiques Road Trip absence to 'extremely upsetting' allegations

In February this year, Charles was cleared of assaulting his wife, Rebecca Hanson, and using controlling or coercive behaviour against her.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, the auctioneer was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife. He had been accused of using violence towards Rebecca over a ten-year period, including scratching, pushing and grabbing her.

According to BBC News, Rebecca claimed that in 2012, Charles had put her in a headlock while she was pregnant with a baby she later lost.

Charles told the court his wife had left him "a beaten and broken man".

Speaking outside court, the auctioneer described the trial as "very impactful" and thanked those who had supported him.

"[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting," he said, per BBC News. "I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.

"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."