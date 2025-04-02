Charles Hanson's life off-screen: from Antiques Road Trip absence to 'extremely upsetting' allegations

Charles Hanson is a familiar face to fans of Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, having been a regular fixture on the BBC daytime shows for years until 2023.
But how much do you know about his life off-screen? Keep reading for all you need to know about the auctioneer, from his antiques career to his family and cancer diagnosis.
Charles' life and job off-camera
It was Charles' love of history that inspired his career in antiques.
He previously told the BBC: "The question 'if the object could talk what would it tell us' is what keeps my interest; an auction is a theatre of drama and romance."
He began his career working at the London auction house Christie's before launching his Derbyshire-based company, Hansons Auctioneers, in 2005.
Charles made his TV debut on Bargain Hunt in 2002 before later joining Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.
Charles' absence from Antiques Road Trip
Fans of the show may have noticed that Charles has been absent from recent episodes of Antiques Road Trip.
The 46-year-old hasn't appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip or Bargain Hunt since 2023, according to his IMDb page.
In December 2023, the MailOnline reported that Charles would not be appearing on any BBC shows in the "imminent future" as he faced charges of assault, which he has since been cleared of.
Assault allegations and trial
In February this year, Charles was cleared of assaulting his wife, Rebecca Hanson, and using controlling or coercive behaviour against her.
Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, the auctioneer was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife. He had been accused of using violence towards Rebecca over a ten-year period, including scratching, pushing and grabbing her.
According to BBC News, Rebecca claimed that in 2012, Charles had put her in a headlock while she was pregnant with a baby she later lost.
Charles told the court his wife had left him "a beaten and broken man".
Speaking outside court, the auctioneer described the trial as "very impactful" and thanked those who had supported him.
"[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting," he said, per BBC News. "I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.
"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."
Charles' family life
Charles shares two children with his wife, Rebecca Hanson, whom he married in 2010.
They welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2014 before their son Frederick was born two years later. Charles and Rebecca tragically lost their son Tommy, who was stillborn in 2012.
After Frederick's birth in 2016, Charles said he felt "blessed" to have their son.
"I feel so optimistic and feel so blessed that we now have a son," he told Staffordshire Live in 2016. "After losing Tommy, who was born asleep in September 2012, we were overjoyed to have Matilda, who was born in 2014, and who has a calm and relaxed nature, just like my wife."
Charles' health and cancer diagnosis
In 2012, Charles was diagnosed with testicular cancer while his wife was pregnant with their son Tommy, who was stillborn weeks later.
Opening up about his diagnosis, Charles told The Mirror in 2013: "Being diagnosed with testicular cancer was a real shock. I've been fit and healthy for years, so you don't think something like that is going to get you. It had been a busy summer with filming and auctions, but last August, I had just got out of the shower when I noticed things felt wrong."
Charles underwent successful treatment, including an operation to remove his left testicle. His relief was short-lived, however, as just weeks later, Tommy passed away.
"Having lived 34 years without too much trouble, testicular cancer followed by our loss was the hardest thing in my life," Charles said of his loss.