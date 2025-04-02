Kevin Bacon undergoes total transformation — and fans have a lot to say

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the rockstar life, but he just took the rockstar look to a new level.

Though the The Bondsman actor is best known for his work in Hollywood, particularly Footloose, fans of his know he has a strong musical side too.

Since 1995, he has been part of musical duo The Bacon Brothers, with his brother Michael Bacon, and showed off his stage presence — with a new look — on his latest late night appearance.

© Getty Kevin stopped by The Tonight Show

On Tuesday, April 1, Kevin appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and made an ode to Bryan Adams by transforming into the Canadian musician and singing a rendition of his classic hit "Summer of '69."

For the epic performance, Kevin abandoned his salt and pepper hair in favor of a shaggy blonde wig to emulate the singer, and wore a red plaid button down over a white t-shirt paired with a leather vest, as he began singing: "I got my first real six-string. I bought it at the five-and-dime. I counted it and there were six strings. I played it and it sounded fine," switching up the original lyrics of the iconic song.

© Getty The actor transformed into Bryan Adams

Kevin later took to Instagram and shared a clip of the performance, and fans were quick to rave over it in the comments section under the post, with one noting: "I was gonna say that looks like Kevin Bacon til I scrolled down it is KB!!!" as others followed suit with: "This is hilarious!!!!" and: "This was so good!!!!!!" as well as: "Got to love Kevin Bacon!!" plus another also commented: "OMG! This is the best."

Kevin is currently promoting his new series The Bondsman, an action comedy in which he stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who is back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

© Getty Kevin has his own band with his brother

The series, out on Thursday, premiered in New York City on Monday, March 30, and for the special night, Kevin stepped out with both his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their son Travis Bacon, who worked as a composer on the project. You can revisit Kyra and Kevin's love story in the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon's love story

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988, one year after they met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They are typically based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, where they raised their two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.

The couple and their kids have all collaborated with each other on both music and film projects in the past. Travis previously worked on the music for his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed and Kevin starred in, and when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family.

© Getty Images With his wife and son at the premiere of The Bondsman

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son, adding: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," as he recalled how he has also previously directed his daughter Sosie.

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," he noted. Plus, Kyra herself shared: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," and maintained: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."