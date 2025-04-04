Shetland confirms exciting season 10 update - and 'sinister' plot details 

Shetland is back! Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell have posed for a new snap as season 10 has kicked off in Scotland and the Shetland Isles, and we couldn't be more excited to see what is in store for the pair.

The duo portray DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison ‘Tosh’ MacIntosh respectively on the hit show, which is set to land on BBC One and iPlayer later in 2025 - so watch this space! They are set to be joined by Vera star Frances Gray, The Witcher's Clive Russell, Motherland star Ellie Haddington, and Line of Duty's Niall MacGregor, alongside many more exciting guest stars.

What can we expect from season 10?

The BBC has revealed details of the upcoming plot, which sees Calder and Tosh travel to Lunniswick, an isolated hamlet, to investigate the "sinister" killing of an elderly woman.

© ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson/BBC Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen in Shetland

The plot details continue: "The team discovers that the body of the retired social worker has been out in the elements for a number of days.

"The case will see Tosh and Calder excavate the victim’s life, past and present, as well as the lives of those who knew her. They soon begin to uncover dark secrets and terrible deeds at the heart of this close-knit community."

© Jamie Simpson The dup are back

Speaking about the show, Commissioning Editor for the BBC Gaynor Holmes said: "Now in its tenth series, Shetland continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally.

© BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI Tosh McIntosh

"We’re very excited to see the fantastic creative team at Silverprint and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back into production with a compellingly new, gnarly, and emotional murder mystery."

Silverprint Pictures producer Kate Bartlett added: "We're so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison, alongside our wonderful returning cast and a fantastic guest cast.

"Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles. We're thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of production."

Why is Ashley Jensen the lead detective?

The series has seen some major changes over the years after the original lead, Douglas Henshall, quit the show back in season seven. At the time, he explained: "I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series, so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."

However, fans have been full of praise for his replacement - and we can't wait to see what Ashley has in store for season 10!