Death in Paradise season 15: what we know about show's return

Yes! The official X account confirmed that the show would indeed be back for a new season and a Christmas special. As such, we should expect the series to return to our screens in December 2025, with the show itself airing in January, following the usual pattern of being released at the same time every year.

The official X post read: "Series 14 is over... But we'll be back for series 15 (and a special)! Thanks for watching, see you again soon!"