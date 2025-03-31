Death in Paradise season 15: what we know about show's return

Death in Paradise season 14 concluded to a hugely positive response from fans, who are already quizzing the BBC about the show's return – but will it be back? From Christmas specials to Don Gilet's future as the newest Detective Inspector causing a stir on the island of St Marie, here's what we know about the murder mystery's future so far…
Will the show be back for season 15?
Yes! The official X account confirmed that the show would indeed be back for a new season and a Christmas special. As such, we should expect the series to return to our screens in December 2025, with the show itself airing in January, following the usual pattern of being released at the same time every year.
The official X post read: "Series 14 is over... But we'll be back for series 15 (and a special)! Thanks for watching, see you again soon!"
Fan reaction to season 15
Fans were thrilled with the renewal news, alongside the revelation that DI Mervin Wilson would be staying as the DI, with one posting: "Possibly my fave series so far." Another person added: "The most enjoyable TV series ever, for which I would gladly pay my licence fee by itself. Every season, they pull it off. The change of characters always puts me in a state of 'oh no', but by the end, I can't say they put a foot wrong. Things have to change, and this season..."
MORE: Beyond Paradise star reacts to highly unexpected romance in new series
Another fan wrote: "Wish we got more episodes. Christmas is too far away. But totally enjoyed this season. Am loving Don Gilet."
When will filming start?
Don Gilet has confirmed that he and his fellow cast mates will be back to begin filming in Guadeloupe in April. He said: "Unfortunately, it is about April time, end of April." Joking about why it is unfortunate, he added: "Just meant for the people I am going to leave!"
You may also like
What happened in the season 14 finale?
In the finale, Mervin is finally set to return to the UK when he gets yet another call that forces him to turn around and face a murder investigation after a body is found in his beach shack. Finding himself as suspect number one, he does what it takes to discover who was behind the death – of course, finding the culprit and releasing himself from any suspicion. He also discovers that he has a secret brother, Solomon Clark, hinting that he will stay on the island to find out more.
MORE: Death in Paradise fans make same complaint ahead of series 14 finale
The finale also left fans devastated as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson finally decided to leave his role in the police. However, that is not to say that he is leaving the show altogether. Could we have a new private investigator on the island? We'll have to wait and see!