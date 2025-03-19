Shetland star's hit crime drama to return with new series – details 

The BBC's hit crime drama Granite Harbour is returning with a third season. The Aberdeen-set police series, which stars Hannah Donaldson (Shetland, Crime) and Romario Simpson (Django, Small Axe), will be back with three new episodes, which will be filmed later this year.

In series three, Sgt Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) and DCI Lara 'Bart' Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson) investigate a suspicious death in the travelling community at an estate on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The synopsis continues: "As the investigation gets underway, Lindo and Bart must navigate a complicated cross-community romance which uncovers a complex past."

The new episodes will be penned by Rob Fraser, who is known for his work on Tell Me Everything and Tin Star, alongside Ciara Conway (Whitstable Pearl, Holby City) and Writers Guild of Great Britain award-winner Jillian Mannion (River City, Death in Paradise).

© Robert Pereira Hind, BBC Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson star as DC Davis Lindo and DS Lara Bartlett

Further casting details have yet to be confirmed, but we'd expect to see Bhav Joshi reprise his role as DI Jay Mallick, alongside Dawn Steele as DCI Cora MacMillan and Michelle Jeram as DS Simone 'Monty' Montrose.

© Robert Pereira Hind, BBC The drama is returning with a third season

Series one saw Lance Corporal Davis Lindo arrive in Aberdeen to train as a Detective Constable for Police Scotland having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police. Upon his arrival, he finds an ally in his mentor, DCI Tara 'Bart' Bartlett, a streetwise Aberdeen native who is used to tackling cases solo. The pair quickly form an unlikely partnership as they're plunged into the murder investigation of a local oil magnate.

The second series saw the crime-solving duo team up again to investigate two fatal cases linked to Aberdeen's shipping industry and drug underworld.

© Robert Pereira Hind, BBC Filming commences this year

Speaking about the new series, Gavin Smith, Executive Producer at BBC Scotland, said in a statement: "We are delighted to be bringing Davis and Bart back in what I'm sure will be their toughest test yet. This Aberdeen set detective drama has attracted new audiences to the BBC and beyond and we look forward to the sparkling granite of the city shining on screen once more."

Colin McKeown of LA Productions added: "It's an absolute pleasure to be asked by the BBC to produce a further series of Granite Harbour, to build on the character development we've created so far with our stellar cast. Scotland, and in particular, Aberdeen is a real gem and a place that we, as filmmakers, have really come to love. Our desire is to carry on our journey with our audience and let them share and enjoy what series three of Granite Harbour has to offer."

© Robert Pereira Hind, BBC The series is set in Aberdeen

Granite Harbour is just one of a list of BBC series from Scotland, including Shetland, Vigil, Nightsleeper and Rebus as well as upcoming dramas Half Man, Lockerbie and The Ridge.

The series, made by LA Productions, is co-commissioned by BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, and BBC One.