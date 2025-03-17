Shetland's Douglas Henshall rocks flowing red hair in rarely-seen throwback

A tour de force, Douglas Henshall is revered as one of Scotland's best-loved actors. Following his long-running stints in Primeval and Shetland, the TV star has become a household name – a well-deserved moniker for a hard worker who began his career with a role in The Bill in 1989.

© Getty Douglas Henshall began his career in the late '80s

Before finding fame, Douglas – who grew up in the town of Barrhead – began his ascent with one-off and recurring roles in the '90s. Among his growing list of credits, fans may have spotted him in episodes of Van Der Walk (1992) and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1993), plus movies like Angels & Insects (1995) and The Man With the Rain in His Shoes (1998).

© Shutterstock Douglas sported a completely different look in the early days of his career

Pictured above, the fledgling star kicked off his career with a totally different look in 1999, sporting the same grunge-inspired hairstyle as Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. A natural redhead, Douglas rocked long, flowing locks on sets for several years, before opting for a shorter cut in the 2000s.

For the proud Scotsman, acting has always felt like a safe space. Describing himself as a shy child, Douglas explained what drew him to the profession. "I think the other side is finding something where you can express yourself and feel comfortable, and for me, that was on stage in front of lots of people," he said.

© Getty Acting was always a safe space for the TV star

After establishing himself in the industry, Douglas later crossed paths with Tena Stivicic – a celebrated playwright whose work he had been acquainted with before meeting. It's unknown when exactly they started dating, but the pair were living together by 2006.

Having collaborated on a short film in 2020, Douglas revealed what it was like working with his beloved wife. "I liked Tena's writing before I ever met her, so it was easy from that point of view," he told the Sunday Post.

"We've lived together for 14 years so we don't mess around with what we say to each other any more. We both tend to be pretty to the point. We enjoy each other's work, so that makes it easier."

© Getty Douglas is married to playwright and screenwriter, Tena Štivičić

Douglas is notoriously private when it comes to his life with Tena and their daughter Anja, whom they welcomed in 2017, but he has spoken about his gratitude for his family.

After it was revealed that Douglas and Tena had married in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas in 2010, he told The Scotsman: "She's about as perfect a match as I could ever find, so if it doesn't work with her it's not going to work."

© Getty The couple married in an impromptu ceremony in February 2010 and have since welcomed a daughter

Likewise, Douglas has spoken about fatherhood which he felt came at the right time in his life. "I'd have been a terrible father in my 20s. I was a fairly, shall we say, outgoing character," he reflected to the Sunday Post. "I'd just not have had the patience for it. And the one thing I have now is the patience for it."

Having sent the Covid lockdown together in 2020, Douglas raved: "Me, my wife and my ­daughter have existed well together as a wee triumvirate. It's nice to think your relationship is in pretty decent shape in order to survive that long together. And my wee girl has brought me terrific joy."