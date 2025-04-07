Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Sound of Music's stars 60 years later, including the child stars with tragic fates
The landmark musical won five Academy Awards

Ahad Sanwari
New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's been 60 years since the release of the epic 1965 musical The Sound of Music, which made stars of its leading cast and affirmed others as box office juggernauts.

Starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and a host of child stars, the film made nearly $300 million worldwide at the time and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Since then, several of the main cast have gone on to become Hollywood stars of their own, although some left the industry soon after, and others have since passed away.

"The Sound of Music" was released 60 years ago!© Getty Images
"The Sound of Music" was released 60 years ago!

Here's where the von Trapps are now, six decades later…

Julie Andrews arrives at NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Julie Andrews

Dame Julie Andrews has remained an indelible part of Hollywood since 1965, coming off of her Oscar win for Mary Poppins, continuing her legacy with classics like The Americanization of Emily, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Victor/Victoria, plus box office successes like the Princess Diaries and Despicable Me franchises.

After her divorce from Tony Walton in 1968, she found love with Blake Edwards a year later, and they remained together until his death in 2010. They adopted two children together, and Julie is now a grandmother of nine and great grandmother of three.

Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Christopher Plummer

The Sound of Music made Christopher Plummer a household name, kickstarting a prolific career on screen and stage, nabbing two Tonys and an Oscar for 2011's The Beginners. His final film role was 2019's Knives Out.

He divorced his wife at the time, Patricia Lewis, in 1967 and tied the knot with actress Elaine Taylor in 1970. They remained together until his death in 2021 at the age of 91.

Actress Charmian Carr attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Last 70mm Film Festival Screening Of "The Sound Of Music" at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on July 30, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Charmian Carr

Charmian Carr played eldest von Trapp daughter Liesl when she was 22. She made appearances in a pair of TV pilots in 1965 and 1966 before leaving show business altogether.

She married dentist Jay Brent in 1967 and they welcomed two children before their 1991 divorce. She also owned an interior design firm in Encino, California. Sadly, Charmian passed away in 2016 aged 73.

Nicholas Hammond attends opening night of "CHICAGO the Musical" at Capitol Theatre on June 13, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty Images

Nicholas Hammond

Friedrich actor Nicholas Hammond, now 74, already had a few screen credits to his name before appearing in the musical at age 14. However, his list of credits is extensive, best known for playing the title role in the 1970s TV series The Amazing Spider-Man.

His most recent film credit was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He moved to Sydney in the '80s and has been with Australian actress Robyn Nevin since 1987.

Vega$ - "The Night of the 1000 Eyes" 1979 Heather Menzies© Getty Images

Heather Menzies

Heather Menzies played Louisa at age 14 and continued making appearances on TV and film up until 1990, her best known appearance since being the 1977-78 series Logan's Run.

She found love with actor Robert Urich in 1974. They tied the knot a year later, her second marriage, and adopted three children. After his death in 2002, she devoted herself to the Robert Urich Foundation, created in his honor, and passed away in 2017 aged 68 from brain cancer.

Duane Chase at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala to Julie Andrews held at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Duane Chase

Kurt actor Duane Chase, now 74, quickly pivoted away from acting, going to college and graduating with a degree in geology. He devoted most of his life to geology, forestry and wildlife studies.

He currently lives outside of Seattle and now lives with his wife Petra Maria, a nurse born in Hamburg he has been married to since 1987.

Angela Cartwright attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Angela Cartwright

Prior to her appearance in The Sound of Music, Angela Cartwright, now 72, who played Brigitta, had already established a solid career as a regular cast member on The Danny Thomas Show from 1957-64. Her older sister is actress Veronica Cartwright.

She continued acting after the musical, appearing in Lost in Space from 1965-68, and carrying that appearance as far forward as 2018. She has been a photographer for over three decades and tied the knot with Steve Gullion in 1976, welcoming two children. 

Debbie Turner attends the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Debbie Turner

Debbie Turner, now 68, left the entertainment industry soon after playing Marta in the Oscar-winning film, although remains close with her on-screen siblings to this day.

She left show business behind to continue her education, relocating to Minnesota with her husband Richard Lanson, where they raised their four children. She is now a floral designer.

Kym Karath attends a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Hal Roach's "Our Gang" classic children's films at The Hollywood Museum on July 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Kym Karath

Kym Karath, now 66, who played the youngest von Trapp Gretl, continued acting after the movie, making brief appearances in several popular TV shows like Peyton Place, Lassie, Lost in Space, Family Affair, All My Children and The Brady Bunch.

After completing her education, she moved to Paris where she briefly modeled. In 1985, she tied the knot with Philippe L'Equibec and welcomed a son with him before their 2005 divorce. Since 2016, she has been married to Jeff Apple.

