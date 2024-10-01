Meet Julie Andrews’ large blended family as actress turns 89

Julie Andrews has a reason to celebrate more than just her own iconic career—she’s also the proud matriarch of a large, loving, blended family.

As the star of The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins turned 89 on October 1, she took a moment to reflect on the joy and strength she draws from her three daughters: Emma Walton Hamilton, 61, Amy Edwards, 50, and Joanna Edwards, 48, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Julie’s personal journey, much like her film roles, has been marked by resilience, grace, and love.

She welcomed her eldest daughter Emma with her first husband, the esteemed costume designer Tony Walton, before adopting Amy and Joanna with her second husband, the legendary director Blake Edwards.

Julie and Blake remained devoted to each other until his passing in 2010. The actress is also a loving stepmother to Blake’s two children, Jennifer and Geoffrey, from his previous marriage. With such a big, blended family, it’s no wonder that Julie is considered a true matriarch.

© Getty Julie welcomed Emma Kate Walton in 1962

Her role as a mother has inspired much of her creativity beyond the silver screen, including her foray into children’s literature.

Julie has co-authored several children’s books with Emma, and the duo even launched a podcast called Julie’s Library: Story Time with Julie Andrews. The proud mum has often spoken about how her daughters have shaped her life, both personally and professionally.

Emma Kate Walton

Julie’s journey as a parent began in 1962 when she welcomed Emma Kate Walton, her first child, during her marriage to Tony. Born in London, Emma was just a baby when Julie moved to Hollywood to film Mary Poppins, a move that set the stage for Julie’s career to reach new heights. “We were bonded from the beginning because of, well, so many reasons,” Julie shared with The Guardian. After her marriage to Tony ended, Julie was determined to make Emma’s childhood as stable as possible, despite her hectic Hollywood lifestyle. “I knew it was really important for me to make Emma’s childhood as normal as possible, even though it was incredibly abnormal in many ways,” she said.

Julie’s relationship with Emma has only deepened over the years. Together, they’ve co-written over 30 children’s books, blending their love for storytelling and family into a successful professional partnership. Their collaboration extends to the small screen too. In 2017, the mother-daughter team brought Julie’s Greenroom to life, a delightful children’s series on Netflix. “It’s pretty special from this mum’s point of view,” Julie told People, beaming with pride as she described their creative journey together.

© Getty Julie and Emma have co-authored books together

Emma, who married actor and director Stephen Hamilton in 1991, has two children of her own: Hope and Sam Hamilton.

Hope, it seems, has inherited the family’s theatrical talent. In a heartwarming full-circle moment, she made her professional stage debut in 2021’s Camelot at the Bay Street Theatre—the same role that her grandmother Julie made famous on Broadway back in 1960. “It’s a joy to see Hope take her first steps in the theatre world, a world I have always cherished,” Julie has said.

Amy and Joanna

Julie’s second chapter of motherhood began when she and Blake Edwards adopted their daughters, Amy and Joanna, from Vietnam during the tumultuous mid-1970s.

Amy Leigh Edwards joined the family in 1974, and Joanna Lynne Edwards followed just a year later. “We wanted a child and weren’t being successful,” Julie revealed to People in a 1977 interview, referring to the couple’s decision to adopt during the Vietnam War. “Then Saigon began to fall, and within three months, we had another one.”

Julie with her adopted daughter Amy

The international adoptions were a turning point for Julie and Blake, who wanted to offer these children a safe and loving home. Their family base became their picturesque home in Gstaad, Switzerland, which Julie fondly described as a peaceful haven “with duckies, piggies, and horses.” Despite their parents’ fame, Amy and Joanna have largely stayed out of the spotlight, choosing to live quieter lives away from the red carpet. However, their presence is keenly felt, and their bond with Julie remains strong.

Reflecting on what her children have taught her, Julie once remarked, “We, as mothers, learn from our kids. We teach them to be patient and to put their fears aside and trust they will survive. They teach us to look at the small things and appreciate them.” This perspective, no doubt, has influenced her approach to motherhood and beyond.

© Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Julie Andrews is a devoted mother

Amy and Joanna’s presence in Julie’s life has also fuelled her passion for advocacy, particularly concerning children’s rights and well-being. Over the years, Julie has used her platform to support causes for children and orphans in Vietnam and Cambodia. She’s become a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves, extending the compassion and warmth that she’s shown her own children to those in need around the world.

Julie’s story as a mother is as inspiring as her illustrious career. It’s a tale of love, resilience, and adaptation, navigating the complexities of a blended family while balancing an iconic Hollywood career. And while she may be known to fans around the world as the magical Mary Poppins or the indomitable Maria from The Sound of Music, to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she’s simply Mum—or, as they affectionately call her, “Grandma Jules.”

Now, as she celebrates her 89th birthday, Julie is embracing her legacy as a storyteller, a mother, and a grandmother. “I’ve been blessed with a wonderful family,” she has said.