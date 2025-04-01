Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bid LIVE farewell: 'Things are falling apart'

It's a big time of change for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, which is finally moving to a brand new studio after over four decades in one home.

The talk show is moving base to 7 Hudson Yard in Lower Manhattan, to Disney's new headquarters at the Robert A. Iger Building from its Upper West Side location.

The co-hosts appeared in a previously taped show on April 1 to celebrate their "last day in the building," including several segments with previous memories and viral moments, a look back at all the many hosts who've been on the show, and some of their many celebrity guests. You can check out a recent memorable one below...

"Welcome to our final show in the building," Kelly said at the top, before chastising executive producer Michael Gelman for throwing out one of her favorite props, a flaming pig costume.

Mark, who celebrated his 54th birthday over the weekend, asked his wife about some of her favorite memories from doing the show for over two decades.

A stumped Kelly couldn't come up with one answer, but the two then got to musing over their first memory with the show, that being their 1996 appearance as surprise guests while they were still starring on All My Children.

© Disney "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" has officially moved downtown

At the time, as Mark recalled, he and Kelly were "on a break," to which she snapped back: "No, no, Mark broke up with me," without realizing they were meant to appear on LIVE together.

"We weren't speaking during that segment," Mark recalled. "But the next day, we flew to Las Vegas and got married. So this place has special meaning."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's kids have been on the show several times as well

He turned to Gelman and said: "If you didn't get us together to do that Gelman, who knows?" And the producer joked: "Mark could be back in Tampa." Kelly retorted: "I have a feeling I'd still somehow be right here."

"We're all very brave, the wrecking ball could hit this building at any time," the Hope & Faith actress joked, marveling then over their new "state of the art building" that covers an "entire city block."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The couple have been hosting the show together since April 2023

During their opening remarks, the crew had started moving things around, wheeling away the show's big sign and even rolling up the carpet under their host table.

"Could you not fold up the rug until we're done with this one segment?" she quipped to the crew, all while they took away the show's logo. "We need that downtown," Gelman told the pair, adding: "Things are falling apart," to Kelly's amusement.

Kelly Ripa: 5 suprising facts © Variety via Getty Images 1. Psychic pregnancy During her early days on Live, Kelly's pregnancy was supposed to be a secret. However, when psychic Char Margolis appeared on the daytime talk show, she revealed on air that Kelly was expecting after predicting a "new baby" was on the way. 2. Business partners Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelous, own their own production company together called Milojo, which is a combination of their children's names - Michael, Lola and Joaquin. 3. Musical star Kelly's manager discovered her and encouraged her to pursue acting after seeing her perform in her senior high school play, The Ugly Duckling. 4. Three tattoos Kelly has three tattoos: one on the side of her ankle, another of her husband's last name on her wrist, and a third design which remains a mystery. 5. En pointe Kelly holds the Guinness World Record for being part of a group of 305 dancers who performed en pointe simultaneously. She set the record live on Kelly and Ryan in 2019 in New York City.

© Getty Images The show first began in 1983 with Regis and Kathie Lee

The show then continued with decades worth of footage of different iterations of LIVE with hosts like the late Regis Philbin, who started the show off, Kathie Lee Gifford, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

They also teased a "mystery guest" making his 100th appearance on the show, who ended up being close family friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

© Getty Images Kelly hosted with Regis from 2001 to 2011

The show ended with a shot of the studio being packed up, with the crew lined up near the desk to high five Kelly and Mark on their way out, with the former declaring: "See you down there!"