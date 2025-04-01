Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bid LIVE farewell: 'Things are falling apart'

It's a big time of change for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, which is finally moving to a brand new studio after over four decades in one home.
The talk show is moving base to 7 Hudson Yard in Lower Manhattan, to Disney's new headquarters at the Robert A. Iger Building from its Upper West Side location.
The co-hosts appeared in a previously taped show on April 1 to celebrate their "last day in the building," including several segments with previous memories and viral moments, a look back at all the many hosts who've been on the show, and some of their many celebrity guests. You can check out a recent memorable one below...
"Welcome to our final show in the building," Kelly said at the top, before chastising executive producer Michael Gelman for throwing out one of her favorite props, a flaming pig costume.
Mark, who celebrated his 54th birthday over the weekend, asked his wife about some of her favorite memories from doing the show for over two decades.
A stumped Kelly couldn't come up with one answer, but the two then got to musing over their first memory with the show, that being their 1996 appearance as surprise guests while they were still starring on All My Children.
At the time, as Mark recalled, he and Kelly were "on a break," to which she snapped back: "No, no, Mark broke up with me," without realizing they were meant to appear on LIVE together.
"We weren't speaking during that segment," Mark recalled. "But the next day, we flew to Las Vegas and got married. So this place has special meaning."
He turned to Gelman and said: "If you didn't get us together to do that Gelman, who knows?" And the producer joked: "Mark could be back in Tampa." Kelly retorted: "I have a feeling I'd still somehow be right here."
"We're all very brave, the wrecking ball could hit this building at any time," the Hope & Faith actress joked, marveling then over their new "state of the art building" that covers an "entire city block."
During their opening remarks, the crew had started moving things around, wheeling away the show's big sign and even rolling up the carpet under their host table.
"Could you not fold up the rug until we're done with this one segment?" she quipped to the crew, all while they took away the show's logo. "We need that downtown," Gelman told the pair, adding: "Things are falling apart," to Kelly's amusement.
The show then continued with decades worth of footage of different iterations of LIVE with hosts like the late Regis Philbin, who started the show off, Kathie Lee Gifford, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.
They also teased a "mystery guest" making his 100th appearance on the show, who ended up being close family friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
The show ended with a shot of the studio being packed up, with the crew lined up near the desk to high five Kelly and Mark on their way out, with the former declaring: "See you down there!"