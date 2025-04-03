Strike star Holliday Grainger to return to major BBC drama

The Capture will return with Holliday Grainger at the helm. Three years after the second instalment aired, the BBC confirmed that season three had entered production, with the cast and crew shooting in the south east of England.

Following the announcement, series creator Ben Chanan has teased what's to come. "Previous seasons have seen Holliday's Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart," he began. "Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy."

© BBC Holliday Grainger is "thrilled" to return in season three

Echoing this sentiment, Holliday, 37, has shared her delight too. "I'm thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three. Ben Chanan's scripts are as electrifying as ever, and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)"

Reprising their roles from previous seasons, Indira Varma, Ben Miles and Nigel Lindsay will also return as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Nigel Lindsay, and DSI Tom Kendricks, respectively.

© BBC The actress is currently shooting new episodes in the south east of England

This time around, fans can also expect some new additions with Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Killian Scott (KAOS), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves), Amanda Drew (Gangs Of London), and Hugh Quarshie (Highlander) signed on for season three.

Raving about the series, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: "The Capture's irresistible blend of timely, state-of-the-nation commentary with edge-of-your-seat thrills has made it a big hit with millions of viewers, and we're so pleased to announce its return to the BBC. Ben's scripts for series three will dazzle and terrify you in equal measure."

Currently, a release date is yet to be announced, but given that the cast is shooting episodes, we'd predict a return in either late 2025 or 2026.

Busier than ever, Holliday is gearing up for the premiere of multiple projects. Her latest – The Stolen Girl – is slated to premiere on Disney+ on April 16, and it marks a drastic change of pace for the actress. Adapted from Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate, Holliday has been cast as Rebecca Walsh, a mysterious woman who kidnaps a little girl named Lucia. Click the video below for a glimpse of the trailer…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The trailer for Disney+'s The Stolen Girl

According to the synopsis, "Elisa (Denise Gough) is forced to embark on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across Europe to discover the shocking truth about her daughter's disappearance. Exactly why did the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger) take her daughter? Was Lucia a random target? What personal price will she have to pay to get her back?

"As Elisa starts to fit the pieces together, chaotically persistent journalist Selma Desai (Ambika Mod) reports live, relentlessly ripping apart her family life at every turn. Slowly, the unsettling truth emerges - Rebecca didn't want any child; she wanted Lucia – and what started as a textbook abduction is quickly evolving into something much darker."